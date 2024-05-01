Hot topics

Apple Watch SE 2 Comes with Premium Features is On Sale for $60 Off

NextPit Apple Watch SE 2022 Compass
Apple's Watch SE is a cheaper option to the standard Watch Series. Although it lacks some features from the pricier Apple Watch models, it remains a spectacular and reliable wearable on the wrist. That said, Amazon now has the 2nd gen Watch SE back at $189, which is its second-best price.

Ultimately, this deal gets you $60 off the usual price of the GPS-only Apple Watch SE (2022) that comes 40 mm case size at $249. Plus, it applies to the midnight black and starlight color options of the smartwatch. Alternatively, you can have the silver with a blue sports band at a $199.

Why the Apple Watch SE is a better buy than the Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (review) came on the scene in late 2022. It features the same squarish form factor as its predecessor and the standard Apple Watch. However, it's more compact and lighter, making it more comfortable to wear even during in sleep compared to Apple's other smartwatches.

It also has a similar protection of strengthened glass on top and sapphire crystal beneath to shield the biometric sensors as the pricier Apple Watch. And while the 1.57-inch OLED screen is carried over from the original Watch SE, the display is considerably bright and sharp in many conditions.

Apple Watch SE review
Apple's Watch SE (2022) in midnight black. The 40 mm variant has an equivalent 1.57-inch OLED screen. / © NextPit

The only notable gripe in its build is the missing IP68 certification that is found in the current Watch Series. But you can just be careful if you're bringing it in dusty areas such as in the beach. Regardless, it has a 50-meter waterproofing to support water activities like snorkeling and swimming.

You can find most of the essential wellness features from the Watch SE 2. Mainly, it features continuous heart rate monitoring with alerts as well as sleep and cycle tracking for women. There are also lifesaving tools like crash detection and fall detection.

Apple's Watch SE 2 runs on a powerful dual-core processor. This gives a smooth and snappy performance in the smartwatch. While the battery life is rated to last up to 18 hours, you can squeeze out more running time by activating the battery saver mode and tweak some settings.

Do you think the Watch SE 2 is a solid purchase than the Watch Series 8 or 9 at its current price? We want to hear your thoughts on this.

