Looking to boost your health, train for a marathon, or build muscle? A smartwatch is essential. It tracks sleep duration and quality, monitors heart rate, and even menstrual cycles, aiding your health decisions. Our curated buying guide will help you find the perfect smartwatch.

Top smartwatches to buy in 2024:

Table of contents:

The best smartwatches we recommend in 2024

The best smartwatch is the one that will cover your needs. On our list, you will find a range of options, from popular smartphone companions like the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch to fitness-focused brands like Garmin and Fitbit.

As our focus is on showcasing the technology in each device, we don't categorize smartwatches specifically for women or men. Many options on our list offer various case sizes and an assortment of band styles, hopefully aiding you in finding a design that best suits your style.

Top smartwatch for iPhone: Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 didn't get massive changes but is still one of the most advanced smartwatches for those in the Apple ecosystem. / © nextpit

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers seamless integration with the iPhone, packing advanced hardware and software for those who need to manage daily routines and closely monitor vital signs and fitness.

This device operates on the latest Apple watchOS 10, featuring established health capabilities like ECG, Sleep Stages, Cycle Tracking, and Ovulation Predictions. It also includes safety functions such as Emergency SOS and crash and fall detection.

As a fitness tracker, the Watch Series 9 stands out. If the pre-set workouts don't match your needs, you can create custom ones. The smartwatch automatically detects exercises, helping you quantify the benefits of each session.

Significant efforts have been made in enhancing running metrics, positioning the Apple Watch Series 9 as a top choice for runners aiming to improve their performance. The Health app provides detailed vital sign data, which can be shared with loved ones and doctors, making it an ideal medical companion.

Apple has introduced features for logging medication intake and, in 2023, enhanced accessibility with the double-tap gesture feature. In summary, the Apple Watch Series 9 is highly recommended for iPhone users who prioritize health and fitness tracking, while enjoying the benefits of Apple's ecosystem integration.

Summary Buy Apple Watch Series 9 Good Brighter (and darker!) display

Great interface and broad app support

Accurate and versatile tracking

DoubleTap is practical Bad No 'Precision Start' feature

Battery life only okay

Slow charging Apple Watch Series 9

Best outdoor smartwatch for iOS: Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best watch you can get from Apple in 2024. / © nextpit

Before buying: Read our in-depth review of the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Equipped with all the features of the Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 adds an extra layer for outdoor sports, filling a gap in Apple's wearable ecosystem. Its robust 49 mm titanium case makes it one of the most durable options on this list. Notably, it boasts a water resistance rating of 100 meters, making it suitable for recreational scuba diving up to 40 meters and high-speed water sports.

In our testing, the Watch Ultra 2 demonstrated extremely accurate fitness tracking, significantly benefiting from the multi-band GPS integration.

Running on the latest version of watchOS 10, its software integration with the iPhone is a major advantage for users within the Apple ecosystem. This feature potentially makes the Watch Ultra 2 a more appealing choice than the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, another top-tier sports smartwatch.

For safety, the Watch Ultra 2 introduces a siren feature, catering to adventurous users, and includes an effective flashlight. It retains Emergency SOS, fall, and crash detection. Like the Series 9, it also monitors essential health metrics such as heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen levels, sleep stages, cycle tracking, and ovulation prediction.

Summary Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 Good Chic, indestructible design

Very nice, super bright display

watchOS 10 is really fun to use

Extremely accurate fitness tracking

Multi-band GPS is now even more accurate

Useful Double Tap gesture Bad Still only two days of battery life

Only one size and color available

Charging is too slow Apple Watch Ultra 2

Most affordable smartwatch for iPhone: Apple Watch SE

Wearing the Apple Watch SE on the wrist, doing data entry is much more efficient. / © nextpit

Before buying: Read the Apple Watch SE (2022) review

The Apple Watch SE (2022) delivers a seamless and user-friendly experience for iPhone users, offering a cost-effective alternative. It provides easy access to notifications and includes the most essential health data features of the Apple Watch lineup, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep stages, cycle tracking, and medication logs.

Additionally, it boasts key fitness features like a variety of workout options, integrated GPS for standalone use, and automatic exercise detection. Users will also benefit from the same range of safety and emergency features that Apple offers in the Watch Series, including Emergency SOS, and fall and crash detection.

As customizable as the Apple Watch Series 9, this more affordable variant is available in different case sizes and a wide selection of colors and bands, appealing to a diverse audience.

Summary Buy Apple Watch SE (2022) Good Wears great on the wrist

Seamless integration with the iPhone

Offers core Apple Watch features

A wide range of fitness features

Integrated GPS (you can leave the iPhone at home)

3 months of Fitness+ included

Affordable price Bad 90 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%

Power adapter not included in the box

No dust-resistant rating

No Always-on Display (AoD) Apple Watch SE (2022)

Best Value-For-Money Fitness Smartwatch: Amazfit Balance

The Amazfit Balance offers a great price-to-performance ratio. / © nextpit

Before buying: read our Amazfit Balance review

For those on the lookout for an economically priced fitness smartwatch tailored for Android users, the Amazfit Balance emerges as a compelling choice. It sports a balanced design with a robust set of features, excelling in delivering precise health tracking capabilities such as heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level assessments.

The watch features an intuitive exercise recognition technology that effectively identifies various workouts, providing insights into exertion levels and recovery needs. Additionally, the Amazfit Balance can sync with external heart rate sensors, enhancing its utility for fitness enthusiasts.

However, it does face some constraints in terms of broader smartwatch functionalities. The device operates on a proprietary system, which limits the range of available apps and has some limitations on supporting mobile payments—only Mastercard in some regions via Zepp Pay. For those who have smartphones with limited or outdated hardware, the battery-demanding application companion may pose a challenge.

Nonetheless, with a focus primarily on health and fitness tracking, including advanced features like detailed sleep insights, the Amazfit Balance provides substantial value. It offers a long-lasting battery life of up to a week and supports basic connectivity features like Bluetooth notifications. While lacking in emergency services and fall detection, it stands out for its fitness and health monitoring at a budget-friendly price point: only $229!

Summary Buy Amazfit Balance Good Large, but compact and elegant design

Dual-band GPS

Compatible with Android and iOS

Above-average quality sleep tracking

Effective automatic activity detection

Week-long battery life Bad Only one size available

A heavy and demanding companion app

Too many subscriptions

AI features still in development

No music streaming service available

No IP rating—but water-resistance up to 5ATM Amazfit Balance

The best Android smartwatch: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

Spotify, WhatsApp, Slack, and Google Maps run without any issues thanks to Wear OS. / © nextpit

Before buying: Read the Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 review

The Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 is our top pick for Android smartphone users seeking a highly versatile smartwatch. It boasts an elegant, high-quality build and features an energy-saving panel that extends battery life, allowing up to one week of usage.

A key feature of the Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 is its support for Wear OS 3.5, granting full access to the Google Play Store with its vast array of apps, watch faces, and more.

In terms of health tracking, the Ticwatch Pro 5 includes both a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level analysis. While it lacks ECG functionality, it can still detect issues like cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation.

Mobvoi doesn't provide its own cycle tracking or ovulation prediction features; these require third-party apps, as is common with most Wear OS devices.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Ticwatch Pro 5 impresses with its accurate VO2 max measurement in our tests. It not only offers a wide range of workout options but also recognizes different muscle groups during training.

Summary Buy Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Good Wear OS 3.5

MIL-STD-810H rating

Top-notch performance

Powerful 628 mAh battery

Very good workmanship

Dual display technology

Standardized wristband

Operation via a rotating crown Bad No voice control (yet)

Only compatible with Android

No wireless charging support Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

The best Android alternative: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (left) is clearly more bulky than the "normal" Galaxy Watch 6 (right). / © nextpit

Before buying: Read the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two variants, with and without a rotating bezel; the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features the rotating bezel. But besides the different design and user experience, the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are technically identical.

The Galaxy Watch 6 runs with Wear OS 4.0 underneath the Samsung user interface. This means the smartwatch offers compatibility with both Google and Samsung's mature app ecosystems.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offers robust health and fitness capabilities. It includes a variety of sensors for tracking activities such as sports and daily routines, featuring a bio-impedance sensor for blood pressure forecasts and digital ECG, as well as body fat composition analysis.

This is definitely a strong feature of the Galaxy Watch lineup; however, some functionalities, like blood pressure monitoring, are exclusive to users with compatible Samsung smartphones.

When it comes to menstrual health, Samsung partners with Natural Cycles to offer the cycle tracking feature plus ovulation prediction based on body temperature variability.

The Watch 6 also has a reliable auto-exercise detection feature for workouts, recognizes activities like biking or walking automatically, and includes an integrated GPS for route tracking.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Good Great display with Always-On feature

Good integration with the Samsung ecosystem

High degree of wearing comfort

Reliable auto-tracking Bad Very few innovations compared to its predecessor

Less than 40 hours of battery life in everyday use

Not compatible with iPhones and...

...some features are Samsung-exclusive! Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The ultimate outdoor smartwatch: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is nextpit's editors' top recommendation when it comes to sports watches. / © nextpit

Before buying: Read the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro review

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro offers accurate pulse measurements and tracking options, thanks to its dual-band GNSS support. Available in various case sizes, it also boasts a solar charging feature, which uses sunlight to extend battery life.

Like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it includes a convenient flashlight function. Those accustomed to Garmin watches will find the five-button control familiar, but the touchscreen offers an alternative control method. When synced with a smartphone, it serves as a tool for emergency contacts.

The device runs on Garmin's own operating system, leading to some proprietary features like Garmin Pay for NFC payments, and potential app compatibility issues with Android and iOS. For menstrual cycle tracking, a third-party app is required.

The Fenix 7 Pro is renowned for its advanced fitness tracking. It incorporates the latest Garmin Elevate V5 heart rate sensor for improved accuracy and supports numerous sports modes, each with specialized functions, such as golf swing analysis and gym exercise tracking.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the watch provides precise tracking and extensive map support, thanks to its dual-band GNSS. It also monitors sleep phases and recovery metrics, offering valuable insights into overall health and fitness.

Summary Buy Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Good Super smart flashlight function

A huge number of tracking options

Massive accessory ecosystem

Three different sizes are available

Precise GNSS & fantastic outdoor features

Very long battery life Bad No LTE model in 2023 still

Poor smartwatch features Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

Ultimate smartwatch for runners: Garmin Forerunner 965

Many of the Garmin Forerunner 965's menu dialogs have been given a makeover. / © nextpit

Before buying: Read the Garmin Forerunner 965 review

We suggest considering another Garmin watch tailored for sports enthusiasts, specifically the Forerunner 965, which stands out as the top choice for runners. This model shows notable improvements over its predecessor, the Forerunner 955, in terms of aesthetics. It features a modernized design evident in new color choices, a titanium bezel, and an upgraded display.

While it lacks a dust resistance certification, the Forerunner 965 boasts water resistance up to 50 meters, similar to the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro. It offers comprehensive support for a variety of sports, making it highly attractive for its accurate and extensive tracking capabilities. This is equally beneficial for indoor activities, rendering it a reliable partner in the gym as well.

Runners, in particular, will appreciate the Forerunner 965's advanced features, including the ability to measure vertical motion and ground contact time during runs, even without the need for a Running Dynamics chest strap. These features are ideal for refining running techniques.

Additionally, the Forerunner 965 introduces two new metrics: chronic load, which represents an average acute load over the past 35 days, and load ratio, providing a comparative view of acute and chronic loads.

However, the watch's smartwatch functionalities are somewhat limited. For example, Garmin Pay may not be widely usable in certain regions due to limited support, and the user experience with the apps could be more intuitive.

Summary Buy Garmin Forerunner 965 Good Unbeatable sports functions

Extremely accurate tracking & GPS

Extensive accessories portfolio

Robust and practical design

Very nice AMOLED display Bad Smartwatch weaknesses

Still no 4G/LTE

Juicy OLED surcharge Garmin Forerunner 965

Best battery life smartwatch: Withings ScanWatch 2

The Withings ScanWatch 2 is a beautiful hybrid watch and is available in 38 mm and 42 mm sizes. / © nextpit

Before buying: Read the Withings ScanWatch 2 review

For the first time, our top smartwatch recommendations include a hybrid model. The Withings ScanWatch 2, while offering limited smart features like notifications, excels in health tracking, a hallmark of the Withings brand.

The ScanWatch 2 provides reliable ECG and heart rate monitoring, complemented by its built-in GPS for accurate step counting and fitness tracking. In 2023, Withings enhanced its app and hybrid watch with menstrual cycle tracking and ovulation prediction.

A novel addition to the ScanWatch 2 is its temperature sensor, designed to alert users to potential illness before symptoms are felt, although this feature is yet to be fully verified.

User interaction with the ScanWatch series is streamlined and intuitive, relying solely on the traditional dial and a few gestures. Unlike other watches on our list, its small OLED display offers information in a straightforward, unobtrusive way.

Apart from its scientifically robust health tracking, the ScanWatch 2 stands out with its exceptional battery life of up to 30 days. It's available in two sizes, 38 and 42 mm, and features a classic design, appealing to a wide range of users.

Summary Buy Withings ScanWatch 2 Good Sports a stunning design

Equipped with state-of-the-art built-in sensors

Ability to download CSV reports

Impressive 26-day battery life Bad Monthly subscription lacks clear information about its purpose

Limited software customization options

Absence of auto-detection for workouts

The charger case design is not optimal Withings ScanWatch 2

Best compact smartwatch: Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is compact and designed to fit wrists of any size. / © nextpit

Before buying: Read our comprehensive review of the Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2 stands out for its compact design and seamless integration with the Android operating system. The device offers a wide range of health and fitness features, and compatibility with a variety of apps through Wear OS 4.0.

The latest Google smartwatch features advanced sensors for precise heart rate monitoring and stress detection through skin perspiration analysis. For comprehensive fitness tracking, it integrates with both the Watch and Fitbit apps, offering sports activity monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, and more.

These features, along with insights into daily fitness and personalized workout guidance, require a Fitbit Premium subscription, which has been a point of debate among users. The watch's diverse sensor suite also tracks skin temperature, blood oxygen levels, and menstrual cycles, making it a multifunctional health device.

Finally, the Pixel Watch 2's attractive design and high-quality build appeal to a broad audience.

Summary Buy Google Pixel Watch 2 Good Very attractive design with good workmanship

Chic display with minimal bezels

Smoother performance than before

Battery life is suitable for everyday use Bad Full range of functions available only via subscription

Quick charging is still very poor

No wireless charging support

Not compatible with iOS Google Pixel Watch 2

Best for sleep tracking: Fitbit Sense 2

The pulse sensor of the Sense 2 is sufficiently accurate for most applications. / © nextpit

Before buying: Read the Fitbit Sense 2 review

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a fitness-oriented smartwatch with an elegant design. Its standout feature is sleep tracking, which is highly accurate and comprehensive, including metrics like sleep stages and heart rate variability. The watch also offers a wide range of fitness and wellness tracking options, including stress management via a cEDA sensor, an ECG function, and a blood oxygen monitor.

However, it has some limitations, such as moderately accurate sensors for pulse measurement and GPS, and many advanced features are accessible only with a Fitbit Premium subscription.

The design is lightweight and comfortable, suitable for day and night wear, and includes an improved mechanical button for enhanced usability. Despite its strong focus on fitness and wellness, the Sense 2's smartwatch capabilities are somewhat limited, offering only a small selection of apps and lacking support for Google Maps—which is a shame, considering it comes from a company recently acquired by Google.

Summary Buy Fitbit Sense 2 Good Haptic button is vastly improved

Still chic looking and very light

Simple and snappy operation

Google Wallet available via an update Bad Many features are hidden behind a paywall

Moderately accurate sensors for pulse measurement and GPS

Closed ecosystem

Only one model available for all wrist sizes

Still no Google Maps support Fitbit Sense 2

Buying advice: What are the essential functions of a smartwatch?

Wearable technology, like smartwatches and fitness trackers, offers valuable insights into personal health and fitness. These devices track metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, and physical activity, enabling users to make informed lifestyle decisions.

For example, monitoring daily steps and heart rate helps in optimizing exercise routines, while sleep tracking can improve sleep hygiene. Additionally, these wearables can remind users to stay active or hydrated, promoting healthier habits.

The data can also be shared with healthcare professionals for personalized health management, making wearables a powerful tool for proactive health and fitness monitoring. Here are some of the most important features of smartwatches to focus in 2024:

Smart functions: Smartwatches, designed as extensions of smartphones, offer various features. Most can handle notifications for calls and messages, but replying to messages may be limited to models closely integrated with specific operating systems, such as an Apple Watch with iOS or a Wear OS smartwatch with Android. NFC payment compatibility varies, and a broad app selection is primarily offered by brands like Apple and Samsung, although Garmin also has a well-equipped app store.

Smartwatches, designed as extensions of smartphones, offer various features. Most can handle notifications for calls and messages, but replying to messages may be limited to models closely integrated with specific operating systems, such as an Apple Watch with iOS or a Wear OS smartwatch with Android. NFC payment compatibility varies, and a broad app selection is primarily offered by brands like Apple and Samsung, although Garmin also has a well-equipped app store. Mobility: For those who prefer to leave their smartphone behind on short trips, a smartwatch with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity is essential to stay connected.

For those who prefer to leave their smartphone behind on short trips, a smartwatch with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity is essential to stay connected. Ease of use: Consider how the smartwatch is operated. Does it have mechanical options like crowns or bezels, or is it touchscreen-operated? For use in winter or with thick gloves, ensure the watch can be controlled via buttons.

Consider how the smartwatch is operated. Does it have mechanical options like crowns or bezels, or is it touchscreen-operated? For use in winter or with thick gloves, ensure the watch can be controlled via buttons. Vital Signs & Functions: Beyond measuring your pulse, smartwatches may offer additional health features like blood oxygen and blood pressure monitoring, ECG capabilities, and fitness tracking. For independent jogging, GPS functionality is key. Sports enthusiasts should check for compatibility with accessories like triathlon chest straps or bicycle cadence sensors. Basic features should include telephony, music control, independent music playback, and digital payment methods.

Beyond measuring your pulse, smartwatches may offer additional health features like blood oxygen and blood pressure monitoring, ECG capabilities, and fitness tracking. For independent jogging, GPS functionality is key. Sports enthusiasts should check for compatibility with accessories like triathlon chest straps or bicycle cadence sensors. Basic features should include telephony, music control, independent music playback, and digital payment methods. Quality and value: Smartwatches can be both functional and prestigious, featuring high-quality materials and waterproofing. The price often reflects the quality of materials and features offered, so consider what aspects are most important to you.

Smartwatches can be both functional and prestigious, featuring high-quality materials and waterproofing. The price often reflects the quality of materials and features offered, so consider what aspects are most important to you. Battery life: Longer battery life is beneficial, but it's important to balance this with the physical size and weight of the watch. Consider the right battery capacity (mAh) that meets your needs without compromising comfort.

Longer battery life is beneficial, but it's important to balance this with the physical size and weight of the watch. Consider the right battery capacity (mAh) that meets your needs without compromising comfort. Safety: Modern smartwatches are increasingly incorporating safety features, which can be crucial in emergencies. Some models come with fall detection, sending an alert to emergency contacts if a fall is detected and the user is unresponsive. Others include SOS features, allowing users to quickly contact emergency services with their location. These features can be particularly beneficial for individuals who engage in solo activities or for those with health concerns. It's worth considering these safety functionalities when choosing a smartwatch, as they add an extra layer of security in daily life.

Modern smartwatches are increasingly incorporating safety features, which can be crucial in emergencies. Some models come with fall detection, sending an alert to emergency contacts if a fall is detected and the user is unresponsive. Others include SOS features, allowing users to quickly contact emergency services with their location. These features can be particularly beneficial for individuals who engage in solo activities or for those with health concerns. It's worth considering these safety functionalities when choosing a smartwatch, as they add an extra layer of security in daily life. Privacy: As smartwatches collect and process personal data, including health and location information, privacy concerns are paramount. It's important to understand how different models handle data security and privacy. Look for watches with clear privacy policies detailing how your data is used and stored. Some models offer customizable privacy settings, allowing users to control what data is shared and with whom. Considering these aspects is crucial, especially for those who are sensitive about their personal data security and privacy.

How did nextpit choose the best smartwatches?

Unwrapping, strapping on, and exploring the features for activities like jogging, cycling, and daily use is our standard review process for smartwatches and fitness trackers at nextpit. We aim to provide a hands-on experience as if you were trying the device yourself. Our reviews also consider additional factors.

We assess when the smartwatch was released, its effectiveness for various purposes, and its overall appeal. For instance, both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Amazfit GTR 4 received 4.5 stars as fitness smartwatches, making them excellent options for fitness enthusiasts.

Sports are part of the testing process with our smartwatches! / © nextpit

However, if your preference leans towards a versatile smartwatch with an array of features beyond fitness tracking, these models might not be the perfect fit. As a result, they were not ranked as the top overall smartwatches.

We hope this article helps you in finding the right smartwatch. We're eager to hear your feedback and suggestions in the comments. Also, please let us know which model you decided on or any you would like to see reviewed on nextpit.

Is there such a thing as "smartwatches for women"?

In the evolving world of wearable technology, the design of smartwatches is increasingly reflective of a diverse array of personal preferences and needs, transcending traditional gender norms. While smartwatches were initially seen as gender-neutral, offering functionalities suitable for a wide range of users, the industry is now shifting towards inclusivity and personalization in design and features.

This evolution in the market led to the creation of smartwatches with varied styles, sizes, and features, accommodating not just specific gender-based preferences but also the diverse tastes and needs of all individuals.

For example, options now include models with slimmer profiles, customizable interfaces, and a spectrum of band choices in different materials and hues. These designs consider varying wrist sizes and individual style inclinations, ensuring everyone finds a device that resonates with their personal aesthetic.

Apple and Samsung offer very competent menstrual health features on their smartwatches. / © nextpit

Moreover, smartwatch manufacturers are incorporating features that address the health and wellness concerns of different demographics. Innovations like menstrual cycle tracking provide valuable health insights, demonstrating the industry's commitment to addressing a range of health concerns.

Importantly, these features coexist with fundamental functionalities like fitness and heart rate monitoring, emphasizing that these devices are versatile tools for health management and daily connectivity.

This inclusive approach in wearable technology signifies a shift towards recognizing and valuing the unique preferences and needs of each user. It moves away from the notion of a "smartwatch for women" to a broader, more inclusive perspective, where the focus is on providing a diverse array of options, ensuring that every individual can find a smartwatch that aligns with their lifestyle, health needs, and personal style.

At nextpit, we test smartwatches to meet people's needs.

Article updated in April 2024 after testing the Amazfit Balance. Please note that all previous comments have been retained and may refer to earlier versions of this guide.