Apple's 5th gen iPad Air is on sale on Amazon right now. So if you're holding off buying this iPad before, then you might consider the current offer as it has returned to $499. This translates to 17 percent off the tablet's usual price at $599. While it's not the record low for the iPad Air 5, the saving is still pretty massive at $100.

The deal applies to the base variant of the iPad Air 5 with 64 GB storage, and you can pick from all colorways including the popular blue and space gray. If you prefer a bigger storage there is also a similar reduction for the 256 GB configuration which falls to $649 from $749.

Why we like the Apple iPad Air 5

Although there is a new iPad Air model to be revealed soon, the current iPad Air 5 (review) is still a phenomenal slab particularly now that it is cheaper. It features a powerful Apple M1 chipset coupled with plenty of RAM at 8 GB, which is twice the amount of its predecessor. The setup provides snappy and smooth performance in all scenarios even running triple-A game titles.

While the iPad Air 5's design has not drastically changed, the tablet remains a modern-looking and lightweight machine. It has a bright and sharp 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen as well, and this supports the Pencil 2 for sketching and note-taking. You can find a future-proof USB-C 3.1 port as well that enables connecting to an external monitor or TV and fast charging.

The Apple iPad Air M1 (2022) features a 10.9-inch Retina LCD screen and is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2nd gen. / © nextpit

Apple gave the iPad Air 5 with a new 12 MP selfie camera while enabling Center Stage for FaceTime and video calls. While in the back, the 12 MP shooter can take decent images and record 4K video at the same time.

Apple iPad Air 5 offers solid battery life as well. From a full charge state, the tablet can last a couple of days with mixed usage of browsing, streaming, and editing documents.

Are you interested in purchasing the iPad Air 5 at this rate? Likewise, let us know if you want to see more tablet offers.