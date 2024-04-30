Xiaomi offers a broad range of home cleaners that include all-around smart robot and stick vacuums. Today, it is expanding its lineup as it announces the Robot Vacuum X20+ which is a high-end and fully automated cleaner that comes with upgraded base station and cleaning functions.

Self-cleaning Xiaomi robot vacuum

The new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ is paired with an all-in-one base station for automatic dust emptying and water refilling. The station can quickly clear the vacuum's dust bin in 10 seconds and hold up to 75 days of dirt and dust, according to Xiaomi. There's a large 4-liter tank for refilling the water tank in the vacuum for a fully hands-free cleaning and maintenance.

A unique feature in the station is a built-in mop cleaner that washes the mop pads by spraying jets of water onto them and subsequently air dry them for a faster drying time. This is similar to the pricier Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni that our colleague reviewed.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants / © Xiaomi

Concerning the actual cleaning, Xiaomi's Robot Vacuum X20+ boasts an average suction power of 6,000 Pa. This is enough to lift debris and dirt between tiles or stubborn hair from carpets.

While in mopping, the dual mop is rated with 180 rpm and features carpet detection and auto-lift. The latter is not as high as we found in the premium Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra (review), but it's quite decent.

In addition, the X20+ is fitted with a 5200 mAh battery capacity and Xiaomi says this is rated to cover 500 sq. meter (5,381 sq. feet) of area from a full charge and while with a mid-level suction setting.

You can find a camera on this robot cleaner

The vacuuming and mopping is complemented by a laser-based navigation system and a dedicated camera for 3D mapping and precise obstacle avoidance. According to the company, this setup enables the X20+ to detect low-lying objects within millimeter level, and it also works even in low light conditions.

Although Xiaomi has not divulged how privacy and security works on the robot vacuum, it is safe to say that the X20+ works similarly with the company's other robot cleaners equipped with cameras. And that include processing of images locally and only uploading encrypted generated maps to the cloud.

Xiaomi's Robot Vacuum X20+ is equipped with an LDS laser navigation system and a camera. / © Xiaomi

As regards to smart features, the Robot Vacuum X20+ supports Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls, while the Xiaomi Home app offers remote cleaning and scheduling for single or multi-level floor. Users can select from the four cleaning modes as well, which include vacuum before mopping, vacuum-only, mopping-only, and vacuum and mopping.

How much the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ costs

Xiaomi's Robot Vacuum X20+ is now available for purchase. It's priced at approximately $428 in Europe, with a $53 discount for those who buy directly from the Mi store. There's also buzz that the Robot Vacuum X20+ might be headed to the USA, though details on the launch date and pricing have yet to be released.