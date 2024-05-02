Hot topics

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is Reportedly Missing Revolutionary Features

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Watch Ultra 2 Test Wrist
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While the Apple Watch Series 10 or X has been leaked extensively in the recent weeks, details about the Watch Ultra 3 are considerably sparse. Fortunately, a new rumor is shedding light on Apple's rugged and more premium smartwatch, which is indicated to be a minor upgrade than the Watch Ultra 2 (review).

The last rumor about the Watch Ultra 3 was in late last year when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted that the Apple Watch model could be delayed until 2025. Kuo was looking in a few reasons for the delay. One of which was Apple has been facing production issues with its adoption of microLED display in the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 launch date and features

Fast-forward today, Kuo is now backtracking its earlier report and seems to push on the idea of the smartwatch being released alongside the revamped Watch Series 10 and Watch SE 3 (2024) later in the fall of 2024.

In a message to MacRumors, the consultant and leaker don't expect meaningful changes coming to the Watch Ultra 3. Rather, it is said that the smartwatch will be a refresh from its predecessor such as carrying over the same exterior and OLED touch display as the Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 side view with standard watch face
The display of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has become significantly brighter than its predecessor. It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. / © nextpit

Most of the improvements are likely happening internally. With that, the Watch Ultra 3 will possibly feature a new SiP (system-in-package) with a more powerful and efficient processor. The chip might also enable a handful of generative AI features that are coming to the new iPad Pro and the iPhone 16 series.

Besides the new chip, the Watch Ultra 3 and Watch Series 10 are said to debut with blood pressure monitoring with alerts and sleep apnea detection features as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year.

Apple is also expected to launch the 3rd gen Watch SE. However, it's unlikely it will be getting the said blood pressure monitoring. And similar with the Watch SE 2, it could drop some other premium features, too.

Apple's next-gen smartwatches should debut alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in the fall. If the company doesn't change its timeline, we're looking around in September.

Do you think the Watch Series 10 is shaping up as a more exciting entry than the Watch Ultra 3? Let us hear your opinion in the comment section.

Via: MacRumors

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing