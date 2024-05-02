While the Apple Watch Series 10 or X has been leaked extensively in the recent weeks, details about the Watch Ultra 3 are considerably sparse. Fortunately, a new rumor is shedding light on Apple's rugged and more premium smartwatch , which is indicated to be a minor upgrade than the Watch Ultra 2 (review) .

The last rumor about the Watch Ultra 3 was in late last year when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted that the Apple Watch model could be delayed until 2025. Kuo was looking in a few reasons for the delay. One of which was Apple has been facing production issues with its adoption of microLED display in the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 launch date and features

Fast-forward today, Kuo is now backtracking its earlier report and seems to push on the idea of the smartwatch being released alongside the revamped Watch Series 10 and Watch SE 3 (2024) later in the fall of 2024.

In a message to MacRumors, the consultant and leaker don't expect meaningful changes coming to the Watch Ultra 3. Rather, it is said that the smartwatch will be a refresh from its predecessor such as carrying over the same exterior and OLED touch display as the Watch Ultra 2.

The display of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has become significantly brighter than its predecessor. It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. / © nextpit

Most of the improvements are likely happening internally. With that, the Watch Ultra 3 will possibly feature a new SiP (system-in-package) with a more powerful and efficient processor. The chip might also enable a handful of generative AI features that are coming to the new iPad Pro and the iPhone 16 series.

Besides the new chip, the Watch Ultra 3 and Watch Series 10 are said to debut with blood pressure monitoring with alerts and sleep apnea detection features as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year.

Apple is also expected to launch the 3rd gen Watch SE. However, it's unlikely it will be getting the said blood pressure monitoring. And similar with the Watch SE 2, it could drop some other premium features, too.

Apple's next-gen smartwatches should debut alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in the fall. If the company doesn't change its timeline, we're looking around in September.

Do you think the Watch Series 10 is shaping up as a more exciting entry than the Watch Ultra 3? Let us hear your opinion in the comment section.