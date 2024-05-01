Hot topics

Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Disappoint by Featuring an Outdated Camera

nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung revolutionized the camera phones when it launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra equipped with a 200 MP camera. And over the two generations that have passed, it has updated the sensor, including in this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). However, it appears Samsung could bring no major camera changes in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and that may disappoint some fans.

In an X post, reliable and prolific leaker Ice Universe has discussed Samsung's current flat design choice on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. He also aired his opposing view about flat panels which could create a challenge for the company when it is time to adopt bigger and thicker camera sensors as compared to devices with a curved design.

No camera upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Along in the thread, he also replied to one of the questions, suggesting that Samsung won't be facing the problem yet in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Because according to him, the next year's premium flagship will feature the same 200 MP HP2 sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, this does not mean that the entire camera modules on the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be unchanged eventually. There are chances that Samsung would upgrade the ultrawide and telephoto snappers in the handset. At the same time, Samsung could also offer optimization through software that would further improve the image quality of the main camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra cameras highlighted
The number of cameras is the same on the Samsung Galaxy S23 (right) and S24 Ultra (left). The big difference lies in the telephoto sensor. / © nextpit

Apart from the Ultra model, the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are also said to arrive with the same 50 MP main sensor as the Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy S23. But of course, the same improvements from software level could be infused are expected.

Other changes on the Samsung Galaxy S25

Beyond the camera, though, Samsung is touted to continue its dual-chip strategy by powering some variants of the Galaxy S25 with an Exynos chipset. Additionally, a Korean tipster said the Galaxy S25 (Plus) will feature larger displays than its predecessor.

Regardless, the Galaxy S25 series won't be ready until early next year. Hence, we could likely see changes surrounding the development of Samsung's next-gen flagship smartphones and possibly one that would see a better forecast about the camera front.

What is your opinion of Samsung equipping its Galaxy S25 series with outdated cameras? How do you think they are going to make the Galaxy S25 interesting? Let us hear your answers in the comment section.

Source: Ice Universe on X

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

