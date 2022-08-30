Tech & Community
A new hope: Android apps will work better on multiple devices

Google has launched a new tool for Android developers that will make it easier to make an application usable on multiple devices. This new SDK will allow for example to perform actions like starting a task on your smartphone and finishing it on your tablet.

TL;DR

  • The Cross device SDK was presented at the Google I/O.
  • Eventually, this SDK will be available on all devices under Android, Chrome OS, Windows or iOS.
  • The Cross device SDK is already available for developers.

After the arrival of Android 13 on its Pixel 6, Google has not been idle. Indeed, the Mountain View company has released a new SDK called Cross device SDK. As a reminder, an SDK is a software development kit comprising several tools whose purpose is to facilitate the work of developers. With its new SDK, Google intends to improve cross-device and could get closer to the experience that Apple offers with its OS.

A better interaction between your different devices

Announced at Google I/O 2022, the Cross device SDK should help developers create applications that work on all types of devices. Google has already taken a first step in this direction with Nearby Share, which makes it easier to transfer files to Chromebooks and Android devices.

In a blog post, Google said that technically speaking, the Cross device SDK will facilitate the development of multi-device experiences. To do this, it will actually simplify nearby device discovery, authentication and connection protocols. All this would be based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and UWB.

Nearby Share
Nearby Share's capabilities should be well expanded with the new Cross device SDK / © Android Central

To put it simply, this means that you will be able to finish a payment started on your Smart TV from your smartphone, for example, or start reading an article on your tablet and finish it on your Chromebook. Also, in addition to being able to easily share an itinerary or location with a friend, you'll also be able to create a group order at a restaurant without circulating a single smartphone.

This is all very exciting, and I personally can't wait to see what developers will do with this new Cross device SDK. Google's new SDK is already available for developers on Android smartphones and tablets. Later, it should arrive on other devices like Chrome OS, Windows or iOS.

What do you think about Google's will to improve interactions between different devices? Do you think the company will succeed in matching Apple with its software experience?

