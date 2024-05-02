The smart ring market appears to be getting busier in the coming months. Following the unveiling the Amazfit Helio Ring earlier this year, Zepp Health announced the availability and price of its first smart ring tracker this week.

Amazfit Helio Ring price and availability

In a press release, Zepp Health mentioned that the Amazfit Helio Ring will be made available in the USA on May 15 first. It also plans to release the smart ring in more countries soon, although it hasn't specified the date.

As for the price, the Amazfit Helio Ring costs $299 a pop. However, the wearable company is bundling it with the Amazfit Pace Pro and the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra that reduces the ring's price to $150.

Zepp Health's Amazfit Helio Ring is made of a titanium alloy. / © Zepp Health

Zepp Health looks set to undercut the smart ring offerings from both Ultrahuman and Oura. As a comparison, the Ultrahuman Ring Air, which is set to be manufactured in the USA, is currently priced at $350. On the other hand, the Oura Ring gen 3 retails between $300 to $450, depending on the finish.

Amazfit Helio Ring features

The Amazfit Helio Ring features heart rate monitoring, SpO2 or blood oxygen level, and sleep monitoring as well as a few other activity tracking modes. It also comes with an EDA sensor to measure stress and breathing quality which will be used to provide users with their readiness score and body recovery.

When paired with an Amazfit smartwatch, such as the Amazfit Balance (review), metrics from the ring are said to be integrated with readings from the wrist for even more accurate insights.

The company is giving out a free 3-month Zepp Aura subscription with every ring purchase, which provides deeper analysis and guided training, among others.

Zepp's Amazfit Helio Ring is made of a titanium alloy material with a gold finish, making it a lightweight ring. It is available in sizes 10 and 12 with the smaller option tipping the scale at 3.8 grams while the other sizes will be released later. In addition, it is certified for swimming and water-based activities via the 10 ATM rating.

It would be interesting how the smart ring segment will play out in the coming months given Samsung is also expected to launch its first-ever smart ring in 2024. However, it's still unknown how much the Galaxy Ring will cost.

Do you intend to buy your first smart ring tracker this year? What smartwatch features would you like to see added in a wearable ring? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.