Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Right now there are 23 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out our guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

: With this special edition of Livemocha, you can learn more about the language of your choice in just a few days. Shout Screen ($0.99) : An app that automatically creates and resizes the text on your screen so that you can get all the attention in the world with your ads.

: This application allows you to scan documents via the camera of your smartphone. Touch Block Pro ($2.99) : Put an end to accidental touches on the sides of the screen by defining areas where the smartphone ignores your fingers or hands. Ben explained how the app works in more detail in this article.

: A beautiful charging animation app that helps improve the appearance of your smartphone with bubbles. You will be able to customize the bubbles charging animation by changing their size and colors or set alerts for a certain charge level. Smart navigation bar ( $0.99 ) : This application turns the default Android navigation bar into a stunning navigation bar with slideshows, cool animations and an energy bar.

Free Android games

Spelling Right PRO ($1.99) : A game where you have to decide if words are spelled right or wrong. As there are only English words, it can be a good way to learn English.

Another tower defense game this one takes place during the Second World War with various scenarios and fronts. Heroes Legend ($0.99) : Your mission will be to save the world using your heroes and their special abilities against the AI or other players.

: A soothing puzzle game with over 2,000 puzzles. You basically have to move all the other sarcophagi to free the pharaoh's coffin. Word Quest PRO ($1.99) : A simple game where the goal is to create as many unique English words as possible. There are two modes: Challenge and Relax.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

App Secret ( $1.99 ) : Keep important information on your iPhone or iPad safe with App Secret. The app provides a wide range of locking mechanisms to keep photos and videos safe, voice memos, notes, contacts.

An application made to recognize any text from an image with an accuracy rate between 98% and 100%. This text scanner recognizes all Latin languages such as English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Norwegian, Danish, etc. Mobile Doc Scanner ($4.99 ) : This app that allows you to scan documents via your smartphone's camera is also free on iOS

: Use your iPhone or iPad as an LED display sticker, with personal messages or simply a clock. Colorize ($9.99) : A smart coloring app that colors your black and white photos in an amazing way. You can give your chairs a very nice vintage look.

Free iOS games for iPhone

Match Attack! ( $0.99 ) : A simple matchmaker game that wants to drive you crazy with many modes and especially the hardcore mode.

: You'll have to guide the princess to reach her goal and use her bionic arm to wield a powerful staff that can defeat her opponents. Pegasus Flight Simulator Games ($9.99) : A new open world game on horseback. Learn to fly on a real and wild unicorn and Pegasus.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.