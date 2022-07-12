Get a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) for the cheapest price!

Today, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are at their cheapest prices. Both Wi-Fi models are discounted with up to 18% off. You should not miss this exclusive Amazon Prime Day deal if you're eager to own one of these premium and mighty Android tablets.

Wi-Fi versions of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) dropped to their lowest prices today.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 duo is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets.

All three colors of the tablet are being offered.

Powering the slates is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is only found in flagship devices launched in 2022. Paired with this powerful processor is an 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB on-board storage. Fortunately, the storage options get significant price reductions with the Galaxy Tab S8+ base Wi-Fi model offering the biggest savings (~$168).

The difference between the nonplus and plus Samsung tablet models is with the size and type of display. Users who prefer more accurate picture output and shorter form factor may opt for the Galaxy Tab S8 with 11-inch IPS display. Those who relish punchy and wider screen real estate should choose the Plus variant that sports a 12-inch AMOLED display. Regardless of the size, the two models will still get Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

What makes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) better than most tablets?

As for longevity, the duo packs large batteries and fast charging capabilities. This means you'll be able to fully replenish the juices in about 80 minutes according to the company. The only catch is you need to purchase a separate adapter that supports 45 watts power rating. Additionally, these Samsung tabs benefit from the latest Wi-Fi 6 and USB 3.2 connectivity.

In terms of tablet functions, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ feature wireless Samsung Dex to extended usability through TVs or monitors. Samsung has also improved the stylus integration by using sophisticated pen technology for a responsive writing experience. And if you fancy taking pictures and documents, a dual-camera setup is present. Moreover, the selfie camera uses an ultra-wide lens to capture more subjects when video calling.

Surprisingly, this year's Galaxy Tab S8 series also takes advantage of a new tougher material made from reinforced aluminum. All three colors are available for each variant being sold on Amazon. Mainly these are pink gold, dark gray, and silver.

It is not mentioned if the deal will be carried over after Prime Day. With the thought of this, would you prefer to see more tablet promos from us? Let us know.