Crazy deal: Samsung Galaxy S22 models are 30% cheaper for today only!

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 trio was just launched earlier this year. But an exclusive Amazon Prime Day deal is already slashing up to 30% off to their original prices. For today only, base models of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will retail for $600 and $700, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra gets the biggest discount which translates up to $420 savings depending on your storage choice.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series boasts powerful hardware specs and premium design. All three share the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and new dynamic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus+. According to Samsung, its devices are using a new aluminum frame. This provides tougher protection against drops and scratches. Additionally, the trio comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Why you should pick the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Main advantages of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are its more capable cameras and S-Pen compatibility. Found at the back is a quad setup. The main camera is a 108MP sensor compared to 50MP of the smaller Galaxy S22 and S22+. It is then paired with two 10MP zoom sensors and an ultrawide snapper. Another exclusive to Galaxy S22 Ultra is a stylus pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ diplays / © NextPit

Battery life on Samsung Galaxy S22 is also the longest among the three models. It has a larger battery capacity of 5000 mAh along with 45 watts fast charging. Both wireless and reverse charging are also available.

The difference between the Galaxy S22 and S22+ is the size and battery. If you prefer a more compact device, the Galaxy S22 is the lightest and most handy. However, opting for the plus means you will get an extra battery juice and wider screen.

In terms of color options, the first two are available in black, white, gold, green, gray, blue, purple, and cream. On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has exclusive paint jobs of red and burgundy.

Which Galaxy S22 are you looking forward to buying most? And if you like this kind of exclusive deal, which smartphone brands do you think should we cover next? Let us know.