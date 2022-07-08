Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Right now there are 17 free apps for Android and iOS that you can download and install! Depending on your operating system, you can install a colorful bunch of apps for the weekend and put them through their paces. You should hurry up though because most of the free downloads are only available for a few days.

The free content in Google Play Store and the Apple App Store experiences drops in price as part of a promotion. This allows developers to push their apps up the leaderboards, for example, or simply generate new users. For you, it's a way to get ad-free apps or premium content without having to fork out a single penny.

If you want to search for free content yourself, check out our guide to finding and installing free apps safely.

Tip: Don't have enough free memory on your smartphone? You can either clean up your smartphone, or you can install the free apps and uninstall them right away. This way, you can download them again for free in the future, since they are part of your purchased apps library.

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Auto-rotate Control Pro ( $2.99 ): We have already reported on this app in detail: You can set exactly which app your phone locks the display rotation for.

): We have already reported on this app in detail: You can set exactly which app your phone locks the display rotation for. 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.99 ): The music of the 80s is just your thing? Then install a music radio with this app that only plays music from your favorite genre.

): The music of the 80s is just your thing? Then install a music radio with this app that only plays music from your favorite genre. Decimal to Fracture Pro ( $1.49 ): A sleek app that helps you solve fractions.

): A sleek app that helps you solve fractions. Business Calculator Pro ( $1.49 ): Another calculator, but this one is tailored to the business world. Sure to come in handy if you run a business - I, on the other hand, am already over-promoted with the 10x10!

Free Android games

The Lost Lands Dinosaur Hunter ( $0.99 ): Ever wanted to hunt dinosaurs? Here's a first-person shooter that lets you do just that!

): Ever wanted to hunt dinosaurs? Here's a first-person shooter that lets you do just that! Minesweeper Pro ( $1.49 ): If you don't know Minesweeper, you've missed the internet age! Of course, that's not a bad thing, because today you can get a smartphone port on your phone for free!

): If you don't know Minesweeper, you've missed the internet age! Of course, that's not a bad thing, because today you can get a smartphone port on your phone for free! 57° North ( $2.99 ): We have already reported about this mobile game for Android many times! The story is really great and the AR compatibility is really innovative. Don't know it yet? Try it out!

): We have already reported about this mobile game for Android many times! The story is really great and the AR compatibility is really innovative. Don't know it yet? Try it out! Brainteasers PRO ( $2.99 ): Remember the brain jogging trend from the early 2000s? Then get an alternative for your cell phone with "Denkspiele PRO".

): Remember the brain jogging trend from the early 2000s? Then get an alternative for your cell phone with "Denkspiele PRO". G'Luck! ( $0.99 ): Good luck to you, in this badass 2D platformer! The gameplay is curious enough that I don't want to spoil it in this article!

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

BillMinder ( $2.99 ): A finance app for your iOS devices that is really well reviewed! Rated good with 4.7 stars from 4,300 users.

): A finance app for your iOS devices that is really well reviewed! Rated good with 4.7 stars from 4,300 users. Tik Watch ( $4.99 ): Do you like to upload videos to TikTok? Then you'll find "Tik Watch" a free app that lets you trim videos and edit them with lots of features.

): Do you like to upload videos to TikTok? Then you'll find "Tik Watch" a free app that lets you trim videos and edit them with lots of features. Fresh Cards ( $12.99 ) : A clever little app that lets you create and manage flashcards. A super good help for learning and studying!

: A clever little app that lets you create and manage flashcards. A super good help for learning and studying! Finale To Do: Tasks & Widget ( $1.99 ) : Looking for a task manager? Then download the Finale To Do app for your iPhone or iPad!

: Looking for a task manager? Then download the Finale To Do app for your iPhone or iPad! Healing Vibes Mind Body Health ( $3.99 ): Get some mindfulness with "Healing Vibes Mind Body Health". The name is terrible, but it's all about finding yourself with meditation and yoga techniques.

Free iOS games for iPhone

The Secret of Crimson Manor ( $0.99 ): Can you solve the mystery of Crimson Manor? Download this puzzle game that would otherwise cost you $0.99!

): Can you solve the mystery of Crimson Manor? Download this puzzle game that would otherwise cost you $0.99! Abi: A Robot's Tale ( $0.99 ): Multi-award winning mobile game that immerses you in the story of a little robot. Rated with 3.8 stars in the App Store!

): Multi-award winning mobile game that immerses you in the story of a little robot. Rated with 3.8 stars in the App Store! Super Corner ( $1.99 ) : A strategy game in which your goal is to add numbers so that the sum is a multiple of 5, matching colors.

That's it again! As always, we try to give you the widest possible selection in this article—so if you're unhappy with an app you've downloaded, we're sorry—but we don't take any responsibility for it.