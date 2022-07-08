Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will miss a key feature based on latest leak

The latest leak of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro leaves little to the imagination. Several rendered images of the upcoming smartwatch duo provide a clear look on what to expect from Samsung's Unpacked event next month. Seemingly, the long-rumored design update for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has also been confirmed.

TL;DR

A new leak implies that Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will offer minor design changes.

Both Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will use Sapphire Crystal instead of Gorilla Glass.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts a fixed digital bezel.

Based on the images shared by Evan Blass of 91Mobiles, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5 could arrive with minor changes over last year's Galaxy Watch 4 model. One of the visible alterations is the presence of a tiny hole between the two side buttons, which is likely a provision for a microphone. The leak only shows the 44mm variant, but it is safe to say that a smaller option will be offered.

Render of upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vanilla model / © 91Mobiles

The company will also introduce new color schemes for both watches. It can be seen that the regular smartwatch has a blue finish while the pro model gets a new gray paint job. In addition, the engraves behind on two smartwatches suggest that Samsung will opt for a Sapphire Crystal protection instead of Gorilla Glass DX found in older models.

Noticeably, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now sporting a fixed bezel that slopes towards its display, which corroborates with previous reports. It is very likely that the new bezel will still support touch gestures similar to the rotating version on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will feature fixed bezel and larger battery capacity / © 91Mobiles

Other features mentioned on this leak include 5ATM water resistance rating and GPS functionality. The pair will run on One UI 4.5 based on Google Wear OS 3.5 out of the box. An increase in battery capacity is also expected with the biggest improvement seen with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Pricing and availability will be announced next month.

What do you think of the design of Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.