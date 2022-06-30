This special Android and iOS adventure game is free instead of $2.99

Today's free app recommendation is the mobile game 57° North. It's an adventure game centered around a compelling story, made even more interesting by the quality of the graphics. NextPit presents this mobile game, which is currently free on Android and iOS, not $2.99 as previously thought.

As you progress, you will have to make choices that will define the rest of the story, so the ending will depend entirely on the decisions you make.

57° North is an adventure game about two cousins who are shipwrecked on a remote Alaskan island. Your mission will be to help them survive, escape, and even find out why there are so many security cameras on this deserted island.

I admit, I'm not as much of a mobile game fan as my colleague Antoine Engels, but I fell in love with this game as soon as it was recommended to me this morning. The lovely graphics and the special gameplay definitely convinced me to introduce it to you.

The game is designed to be interactive and relies on augmented reality. For a truly immersive game experience, it is recommended to play with a Merge Cube; a cube with faces having patterns allowing the user to superimpose a 3D digital model in augmented reality. You can play without it but if you are interested, you can download it in PDF format and assemble it yourself.

If you play only with your smartphone, the screen content in the game moves when you move your smartphone.

Does this free mobile game respect your personal data?

57° North is a game from the developer Mighty Coconut. On the Play Store security page, the developer does not give any information about how your data is collected, processed or shared by the app. It's the same on iOS, but there too you can download the game without worry.

Checking the app on Exodus showed that the app contains no trackers and requires seven permissions. Rest assured, as all these permissions are normal for the game to work properly. Also, the application does not contain any ads or in-app purchases.

What do you think of our free app of the day? Have you installed the game 57° North on your smartphone?