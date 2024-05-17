Discover these apps to kickstart your week with a bang, as talented developers are generously offering their paid apps for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. We have carefully selected games and applications that are usually not free but are currently available at no cost for a limited time. Don't miss out on this opportunity, as time is of the essence and these apps won't stay free forever.

Our aim is to suggest games and apps that prioritize your privacy and won't put a strain on your budget. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not personally reviewed these apps. Therefore, some of the listed apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Sound Meter & Noise Detector ( $2.99 ): Want to know how much noise does the interior of your car let in? Or the noise level in any room? Find out using this app.

): Want to know how much noise does the interior of your car let in? Or the noise level in any room? Find out using this app. Bubble Level Pro ( $2.99 ): Do you need to measure the levelness of a particular area in your line of work? Let this app be a backup.

): Do you need to measure the levelness of a particular area in your line of work? Let this app be a backup. Bass Booster & Equalizer Pro ( $2.99 ): Pump up the bass in your music with this app, I'm not sure how much better it'll sound, but it must do something, right?

): Pump up the bass in your music with this app, I'm not sure how much better it'll sound, but it must do something, right? Stitch Photos: Long Screenshot ( $2.99 ): Want to make a really loooooong screenshot? Use this app and stitch various photos together.

Free Android games

Jewels Premium Match 3 Puzzle ( $2.99 ): Another take on the now classic Match-3 puzzle genre with plenty of bling bling and twists along the way.

): Another take on the now classic Match-3 puzzle genre with plenty of bling bling and twists along the way. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to battle...wait a minute. This formula sounds all too familiar.

): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to battle...wait a minute. This formula sounds all too familiar. Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior ( $4.99 ): You're a lone warrior, going about your business and getting rid of all the evil that stands in your way.

): You're a lone warrior, going about your business and getting rid of all the evil that stands in your way. Heroes Infinity Premium ( $0.49 ): An action RPG where you go around decimating enemy after enemy, leveling up along the way to become more powerful.

): An action RPG where you go around decimating enemy after enemy, leveling up along the way to become more powerful. Pyramids VR Roller Coaster ( $0.99 ): Hopefully you won't feel dizzy when playing this roller coaster game from the first-person view!

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Beautiful Compass Pro ( $0.99 ): Need a compass on your phone? Why not get one that looks great?

): Need a compass on your phone? Why not get one that looks great? Word2Art ( $12.99 ): Transform a word cloud into a stunning piece of art, be it a poster, wallpaper, or other formats

): Transform a word cloud into a stunning piece of art, be it a poster, wallpaper, or other formats cRate Pro ( $0.99 ): If you're going to a foreign country soon, make sure you have a currency converter at your fingertips handy!

): If you're going to a foreign country soon, make sure you have a currency converter at your fingertips handy! Popout Timer & Stopwatch ( $3.99 ): Do you want to keep track of a task using a timer or stopwatch? This app makes sure you can view the time while attending to other tasks.

): Do you want to keep track of a task using a timer or stopwatch? This app makes sure you can view the time while attending to other tasks. Money Origami Gifts Made Easy ( $2.99 ): This is a unique app that teaches you the art of origami while using dollar bills, making for a truly unique gift!

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Juggly Ball ( $1.99 ): Juggle your way to victory in each level with numerous game modes in a game that test your reflexes.

): Juggle your way to victory in each level with numerous game modes in a game that test your reflexes. Word Search Daily Pro ( $2.99 ): Love crossword puzzles? This game lets you experience tons of crossword puzzles even when you're offline.

): Love crossword puzzles? This game lets you experience tons of crossword puzzles even when you're offline. A Noble Circle ( $1.99 ): This is truly a unique game, where you play the role of a circle on an adventure in an intriguing story.

): This is truly a unique game, where you play the role of a circle on an adventure in an intriguing story. Trials of Dragons ( $0.99 ): A turn-based strategy game in pixel-style graphics that brings you back to the 16-bit days, offering a fantasy adventure as you go around vanquishing foes.

): A turn-based strategy game in pixel-style graphics that brings you back to the 16-bit days, offering a fantasy adventure as you go around vanquishing foes. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to fight other monsters and grow more powerful. Rinse and repeat.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

We hope you will have a wonderful weekend as you try these apps and games out. Is there an app you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments!