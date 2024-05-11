Are you in search of new app suggestions for your smartphone? If so, you're in for a treat. We have put together a selection of the top 5 apps of the week specifically for you. Our team of editors at nextpit have meticulously curated and tested five captivating options that are suitable for both iPhone and Android users. So, let's delve into these exhilarating choices and discover what they have to offer!

What do we have in store for you this week? Imagine a dad and a radish, all rolled into one, and you get a bobbing adventure game. TimeJot is an Android-only app that helps you remember what happened in the past, while Organic Maps is a handy secondary maps app just in case Google Maps or Waze fails you.

In today's world, many apps come with in-app purchases or ads. However, we evaluate all apps thoroughly to ensure fairness and protect you from unexpected expenses. Our primary aim is to discover apps that enhance your smartphone experience and offer additional benefits.

If you're interested in finding great app deals, check out our selection of free apps for the week! Every week, we showcase a range of apps that are typically paid but are currently available for free as part of a promotional offer. So, let's discover the top 5 apps for this week and uncover the best mobile games and apps that have made the list!

Dadish 3D (Android & iOS)

This is no dad joke, but what happens when you cross a dad and a radish? Why, you end up with the titular character, Dadish! Basically, you play the role of Dadish, the protagonist who somehow has lost their kids to dubious pop-up advertisements. Hence your adventure begins, bouncing all over the place in a 3D platformer that is refreshing and fun. The dialogue might result in some eye-rolling moments, but at least they're funny!

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($6.99) / Account required: No

With 50 levels available for you to beat and 49 baby radishes to locate, the entire game is colorful and thankfully, highly responsive when it comes to controls, like any platformer should be. If you do not like on-screen controls, you will have the option to hook it up to a physical controller for greater precision.

Download Dadish 3D from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

If I have one major gripe about Dadish 3D, it would be the camera controls. There are certain times when the camera zooms in which obscures the entire screen, which might lead to some dicey moments when you need to make an accurate jump. Other than that, it is pure, clean fun that is bound to keep the inner kid in you happy.

Atlas Obscura Travel Guide (Android & iOS)

Map apps are a dime a dozen, but how many of them actually help you discover something different and unique? Forget about the hive mind, Atlas Obscura Travel Guide helps unshackle your adventurous spirit to discover unique places that you would have missed.

Such knowledge is crowdsourced, making it a curation of local knowledge wherever you are. Trivia fans will also be pleased to take note of detailed information about each place, including photos that add context and recommendations from the community.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No (but recommended)

Do you love taking the road less traveled? This app will help you choose unique paths each time. / © nextpit

Download Atlas Obscura Travel Guide from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

I found the user interface to be easy to navigate, and the accompanying color scheme easy on the eyes. It is a snap to create a custom list of where I am going to explore at a new place, and for the inner child in me who loves ticking off boxes in a "To Do list", there is a "Been There" feature that makes me feel accomplished as I keep track of my progress during my exploration.

However, since a lot of the information is crowdsourced, there might be places that are now closed or defunct and yet still listed. I'd normally cross-reference it with Google Maps and a quick search just to double-check.

Hypic - Photo Editor & AI Art (Android & iOS)

Another day, another AI-powered app that helps usher in Judgment Day. Hypic touts itself as a user-friendly and versatile picture editing app, allowing me to retouch my photos without having to break a sweat right on the smartphone itself. Want smooth skin that rivals a baby's? A single tap and you're good to go. Of course, those who know you in real life would definitely recognize that your photo has been retouched.

You can also use Hypic to form photo collages for use in social media. There are numerous templates to help you get started if you do not have a clue, and there is a Canva-like feature to edit business templates to suit your current environment.

AI is here to stay, including turning the creative world upside down. / © nextpit

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($14.99-$159.99) / Account required: Yes

Overall, this is a very basic app that will appeal to beginners, but for professionals, you would do better to look elsewhere if you want to edit photos. For the majority of people out there who are OK with photos taken by a smartphone, then Hypic is more than adequate to provide a little bit of digital nip-and-tuck so that the results are decent enough for social media and perhaps even printing for storage in an album.

Download Hypic - Photo Editor & AI Art from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Organic Maps: Hike Bike Drive (Android & iOS)

You know what they say: better be safe than sorry. We are able to travel to far more places than ever before thanks to superior connectivity—both physical and digital compared to our forefathers. Having said that, navigation apps have long made printed maps obsolete, but here's a question to ponder: What if your primary maps app is down or unavailable through some sheer stroke of bad luck? Enter Organic, a secondary maps app that I believe everyone should have.

There is always a benefit in having a backup to your primary maps app. / © nextpit

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Organic relies on OpenStreetMap which will take some getting used to, and that is normal considering how most of us have familiarized ourselves with Google Maps and/or Waze. OpenStreetMap does deliver other kinds of useful information and I must say, it feels like it loads faster. While I did not perform an actual test to measure their respective load times, anecdotally, it just seems faster.

Download Organic Maps: Hike Bike Drive from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The best part? Offline support that is far more than just rudimentary is another plus point, as it also features detailed natural landmark listings with responsive functions. I loved downloading specific areas of maps for offline use simply by zooming in. It doesn't get any easier than that. What about its shortcomings? The turn-by-turn navigation is spotty, and extroverts will definitely miss the social aspect of Google Maps.

TimeJot (Android)

Life is short, and our memories are even shorter. Before I know it, I have gone way past the 40-year-old mark and am already looking up information about senior daycare living solutions. Well, instead of committing everything to memory or keeping a traditional pen-and-paper diary, TimeJot is useful for me to remember when I last did something. It can be as simple as watering plants or renewing that subscription service!

Price: Free / Advertising: No / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Remember what happened in the past with this cool app. / © nextpit

TimeJot basically allows me to specifically record events that I want to remember for good. Perhaps it is for an easier recall down the road, or perhaps it is to help remember a recurring event. In short, this can be a habit-building app or one that tracks repeated activities. I have the complete freedom to categorize things accordingly, using my own words and meanings.

Download TimeJot from the Google Play Store.

The search feature is especially useful since I can include or exclude certain keywords or categories to help narrow down the search. If there is an organizing app that you want to use regularly, this is it.

Did you discover something new this week that you would like to share with us? Let us and the nextpit community know in the comments!