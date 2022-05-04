These are the best Motorola phones to buy in 2022
What is the ideal Motorola cell phone to buy in 2022? The answer, as always, depends on the type of use and budget of each one. After all, the Lenovo brand covers almost every price range on the market, from inexpensive smartphones to powerful machines that turn into a computer or a game console. We've separated the current options from the Moto G, Edge, and Razr families, including our recommendations.
Be aware that this list was made with the North American lineup. And Lenovo - like it's Chinese rivals - often offers different models depending on the market. And confusingly renames devices with seemingly no pattern.
The best Motorola phones in one place:
|Absolute best performance
|Productivity with Stylus
|Entry-level 5G
|Entry-level with stylus
|Long battery life
|Good mid-range
|Upper-intermediate
|Premium look
|Product
|Picture
|Technical specs
|6.7 inch OLED
2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
512 GB ROM
8 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 50 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 4,800 mAh
|6.8-inch LCD
2460 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
256 GB ROM
8 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 8 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.5-inch LCD
1600 x 720 pixels, 90 Hz
MediaTek Dimensity 700
256 GB ROM
6 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Macro: 2 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.8-inch LCD
2460 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz
MediaTek Helio G88
128 GB ROM
6 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 8 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.5-inch LCD
1600 x 720 pixels, 90 Hz
MediaTek Helio G37
64 GB ROM
4 GB of RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Macro: 2 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.7-inch pOLED
2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
128 GB ROM
8 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 108 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 16 MP
Telephoto: 8 MP (3x zoom)
Battery: 4,000 mAh
|6.7-inch, IPS LCD
2520 x 1080 pixels; 90 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
256 ROM
12 of RAM
Triple camera
Main: 64 MP
Ultra wide-angle/macro: 16 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.7-inch OLED
2340 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
128 GB ROM
6 GB of RAM
Quad-camera
Main: 64 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 16 MP
Telephoto: 8 MP
3D ToF sensor
Battery: 4,500 mAh
|Rating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Offers*
As of 2022, Motorola offers three lines of cell phones in the US: Edge, G, and Razr. In addition, it is still possible to find in stores devices from the Moto One line, without any new release for over a year. We have divided this article according to product lines, just click on one of the following shortcuts to go straight to the family you are looking for.
Jump to:
- Moto Edge: premium phones
- Moto G: the best-selling intermediate line
- Moto Razr: the retro foldable
- Shopping Tips and Upcoming Promotions
Motorola Edge: Smartphones with a premium camera and display
|2022 flagship
|2021
|2020
|Product
|Picture
|Specs
|6.7 inch OLED
2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
512 GB ROM
8 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 50 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 4,800 mAh
|6.7-inch pOLED
2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
128 GB ROM
8 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 108 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 16 MP
Telephoto: 8 MP (3x zoom)
Battery: 4,000 mAh
|6.7-inch OLED
2340 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
128 GB ROM
6 GB of RAM
Quad-camera
Main: 64 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 16 MP
Telephoto: 8 MP
3D ToF sensor
Battery: 4,500 mAh
|Good
|
|
|
|Bad
|
|
|
|Rating
|
|
|
|Offers*
The Edge line put Motorola back in the high-end segment, with premium finishes, modern processors, and 5G options, as well as the Edge screen that gave the line its name. Since 2021, however, the company abandoned the latter feature, opting instead for traditional screens in the Edge 20 (2021) and 30 (2022) lines.
The Edge models still draw attention for their design, but they also stand out for their camera sets, with a high-resolution main sensor. In addition, the screens offer high refresh rates for smoother graphics in games or in the interface.
It's worth noting that the entire 2022 line includes support for 5G networks, from the flagship Edge+ (Edge 30 Pro in other markets) to the mid-range Edge (2021, Edge 20 in other markets), which features similar specs to the popular Moto G line.
Moto G: the mid-range is bigger than ever
|Editorial tip
|Price tip
|3rd place
|4th place
|5th place
|Product
|Picture
|Specs
|6.8-inch LCD
2460 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
256 GB ROM
8 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 8 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.5-inch LCD
1600 x 720 pixels, 90 Hz
MediaTek Dimensity 700
256 GB ROM
6 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Macro: 2 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.8-inch LCD
2460 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz
MediaTek Helio G88
128 GB ROM
6 GB RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Ultra wide-angle: 8 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.5-inch LCD
1600 x 720 pixels, 90 Hz
MediaTek Helio G37
64 GB ROM
4 GB of RAM
Triple camera
Main: 50 MP
Macro: 2 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|6.7-inch, IPS LCD
2520 x 1080 pixels; 90 Hz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
256 ROM
12 of RAM
Triple camera
Main: 64 MP
Ultra wide-angle/macro: 16 MP
Depth: 2 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
|Offers*
The best-seller range for the brand worldwide, the Moto G family has expanded beyond the Plus/Pro/Power designations in recent years. Now, instead of generations easily identified by the number after the letter G, each model has an ever-growing name, according to the features and power of the model, while in other countries, Lenovo tried to name the models against the equivalent Galaxy A rival.
The Moto G line is in full transition to 5G, so the current catalog includes both models compatible with the latest generation of mobile data, as well as with 4G models, always focused on the important price-performance ratio...
- Read also: The best mid-range phones in 2022
Razr: Retro foldable smartphone
|5G flip
|4G flip
|Product
|Picture
|Specs
|6.2-inch, pOLED
2142 x 876 pixels
2.7-inch, gOLED
800 x 600 pixels
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
256 GB ROM
8 GB RAM
Main camera: 48 MP
Battery: 2,800 mAh
|6.2 inches, pOLED
2142 x 876 pixels
2.7-inch, gOLED
800 x 600 pixels
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
128 GB ROM
6 GB RAM
Main camera: 16 MP
Battery: 2,510 mAh
|Check Offers*
|Check price
|Check price
Riding high on nostalgia, the Moto Razr (2019) seemed poised for success, but the high price, early problems with the foldable screen technology, mid-range specs, and stiff competition from the Galaxy Z Flip made life difficult for the compact Motorola.
Not even the release of the 5G version with an improved processor was enough to reverse the fortunes of the Razr which, more than a year later, has yet to gain a successor. Despite all that the 5G model is still sold at around $999.99, which makes it uncompetitive against Samsung's 3rd generation flagship flip phone.
Shopping cart: how not to regret it
For those who got used to a simple segmentation of Moto in the Google days, with the E, G, and X lines, each well delimited, the brand's range in 2022 may seem confusing, but we hope to have helped you in your buying decision.
The company still lists on its website other models from previous years, in addition to the One family, but the lack of updates for the older models makes it difficult to recommend buying the devices, especially with more modern models in the same price ranges. Before closing, we leave you with a tip when it comes to buying your new Motorola.
How to buy cell phones at the best price
With the smartphone model in mind, if you have gone to a physical store you may have been disappointed by the prices charged. Try price comparators like Google Shopping, which compare numerous stores with each other. This way you will usually find the best price for the desired device.
|NextPit's best phones lists
|Best phones in the market
|Best phones under $400
|Best phones under $300
|Best phones under $200
|Best smartphone cameras
|Best foldable phones
|Best gaming phones
|Best compact phones
|The best Apple phones
|The best Samsung phones
|The best Xiaomi phones
|The best Motorola phones
How to buy smartphones at great prices
Depending on when you read this article, it might be worth waiting for a sale. Days like Black Friday, where you can pick up smartphones for a cheaper than usual. We have highlighted some of them for you in the following table.
Upcoming sales events
|Event
|Dates
|Prime Day
|July 2022 (rumored)
|Singles Day
|11 November 2022
|Black Week
|21 to 25 November 2022
|Black Friday
|25 November 2022
|Cyber Monday
|28 November 2022
When this article was written
These devices were selected in May 2022, after the launches of the 2022 Edge and Moto G families.
Did you miss any specific model of the brand? Do you like the current organization of Motorola's product line? Leave your comment below and let us know what the company needs to overcome Samsung in the Android market.
No comments