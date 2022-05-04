These are the best Motorola phones to buy in 2022

What is the ideal Motorola cell phone to buy in 2022? The answer, as always, depends on the type of use and budget of each one. After all, the Lenovo brand covers almost every price range on the market, from inexpensive smartphones to powerful machines that turn into a computer or a game console. We've separated the current options from the Moto G, Edge, and Razr families, including our recommendations.

Be aware that this list was made with the North American lineup. And Lenovo - like it's Chinese rivals - often offers different models depending on the market. And confusingly renames devices with seemingly no pattern.

The best Motorola phones in one place:

As of 2022, Motorola offers three lines of cell phones in the US: Edge, G, and Razr. In addition, it is still possible to find in stores devices from the Moto One line, without any new release for over a year. We have divided this article according to product lines, just click on one of the following shortcuts to go straight to the family you are looking for.

Motorola Edge: Smartphones with a premium camera and display

2022 flagship 2021 2020 Product Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Motorola Edge (2021) Motorola Edge Picture Specs 6.7 inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

512 GB ROM

8 GB RAM

Triple camera

Main: 50 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 50 MP

Depth: 2 MP

Battery: 4,800 mAh 6.7-inch pOLED

2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

128 GB ROM

8 GB RAM

Triple camera

Main: 108 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 16 MP

Telephoto: 8 MP (3x zoom)

Battery: 4,000 mAh 6.7-inch OLED

2340 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

128 GB ROM

6 GB of RAM

Quad-camera

Main: 64 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 16 MP

Telephoto: 8 MP

3D ToF sensor

Battery: 4,500 mAh Good – Excellent 144 Hz display with HDR10+ certification

Versatile and good quality camera setup

Very light and thin

At least two years of guaranteed Android updates Great 90Hz display

Long battery life

Loud stereo speakers with good performance

Very close to a stock Android interface Bad – No headphone jack

Mono-speaker

No microSD card support

Complicated to use with only one hand

Mediocre IP certification 18W fast charging technology is average at best

Unimpressive night shots

Curved edge display does not add value Rating Not yet rated Go to review Go to review Offers* Check price Check price Check price

The Edge line put Motorola back in the high-end segment, with premium finishes, modern processors, and 5G options, as well as the Edge screen that gave the line its name. Since 2021, however, the company abandoned the latter feature, opting instead for traditional screens in the Edge 20 (2021) and 30 (2022) lines.

The Edge models still draw attention for their design, but they also stand out for their camera sets, with a high-resolution main sensor. In addition, the screens offer high refresh rates for smoother graphics in games or in the interface.

It's worth noting that the entire 2022 line includes support for 5G networks, from the flagship Edge+ (Edge 30 Pro in other markets) to the mid-range Edge (2021, Edge 20 in other markets), which features similar specs to the popular Moto G line.

Moto G: the mid-range is bigger than ever

The best-seller range for the brand worldwide, the Moto G family has expanded beyond the Plus/Pro/Power designations in recent years. Now, instead of generations easily identified by the number after the letter G, each model has an ever-growing name, according to the features and power of the model, while in other countries, Lenovo tried to name the models against the equivalent Galaxy A rival.

The Moto G line is in full transition to 5G, so the current catalog includes both models compatible with the latest generation of mobile data, as well as with 4G models, always focused on the important price-performance ratio...

Razr: Retro foldable smartphone

5G flip 4G flip Product Motorola Razr 5G Motorola Razr (2019) Picture Specs 6.2-inch, pOLED

2142 x 876 pixels

2.7-inch, gOLED

800 x 600 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

256 GB ROM

8 GB RAM

Main camera: 48 MP

Battery: 2,800 mAh 6.2 inches, pOLED

2142 x 876 pixels

2.7-inch, gOLED

800 x 600 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

128 GB ROM

6 GB RAM

Main camera: 16 MP

Battery: 2,510 mAh Check Offers* Check price Check price

Riding high on nostalgia, the Moto Razr (2019) seemed poised for success, but the high price, early problems with the foldable screen technology, mid-range specs, and stiff competition from the Galaxy Z Flip made life difficult for the compact Motorola.

Not even the release of the 5G version with an improved processor was enough to reverse the fortunes of the Razr which, more than a year later, has yet to gain a successor. Despite all that the 5G model is still sold at around $999.99, which makes it uncompetitive against Samsung's 3rd generation flagship flip phone.

Shopping cart: how not to regret it

For those who got used to a simple segmentation of Moto in the Google days, with the E, G, and X lines, each well delimited, the brand's range in 2022 may seem confusing, but we hope to have helped you in your buying decision.

The company still lists on its website other models from previous years, in addition to the One family, but the lack of updates for the older models makes it difficult to recommend buying the devices, especially with more modern models in the same price ranges. Before closing, we leave you with a tip when it comes to buying your new Motorola.

How to buy cell phones at the best price

With the smartphone model in mind, if you have gone to a physical store you may have been disappointed by the prices charged. Try price comparators like Google Shopping, which compare numerous stores with each other. This way you will usually find the best price for the desired device.

How to buy smartphones at great prices

Depending on when you read this article, it might be worth waiting for a sale. Days like Black Friday, where you can pick up smartphones for a cheaper than usual. We have highlighted some of them for you in the following table.

When this article was written

These devices were selected in May 2022, after the launches of the 2022 Edge and Moto G families.

Did you miss any specific model of the brand? Do you like the current organization of Motorola's product line? Leave your comment below and let us know what the company needs to overcome Samsung in the Android market.