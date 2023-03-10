What Android & iOS Apps Are Available For Free This Week?

As we head enter yet another weekend, how about kicking things off with some fresh new software on your smartphone? This is the second of our weekly roundup of free apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Here, you will be able to find exclusive deals for paid apps that are now available for free for a limited time only. Don't miss out on huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Please bear in mind that these apps are free at the time of publication, but they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can be removed just as quickly as they were added.

We also want to note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a helpful recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Internet Optimizer PRO [4.3-stars / $0.49 ]: Use this app to try to get the fastest DNS connection possible with minimal changes to your settings.

Use this app to try to get the fastest DNS connection possible with minimal changes to your settings. Painteresque [4.5-stars / $2.00 ]: Want to spruce things up a bit? Let AI make modifications to your photos.

Want to spruce things up a bit? Let AI make modifications to your photos. SnagBricks—Site Auditing [4.3-stars / $4.99 ]: This app simplifies site auditing, allowing you to manage all your work, including safety inspections, defect finding, punch lists, and more, into different projects.

This app simplifies site auditing, allowing you to manage all your work, including safety inspections, defect finding, punch lists, and more, into different projects. Game Booster Pro [4.4-stars / $0.49 ]: Make your smartphone run games faster through software optimization.

Make your smartphone run games faster through software optimization. Reminder Pro [4.3-stars / $2.99 ]: Do you keep forgetting tasks that you need to do? Perhaps this app can help.

Android games

Infinite Launch [3.6-stars / $1.49 ]: Help mankind colonize the planets by launching rockets to outer space.

Help mankind colonize the planets by launching rockets to outer space. Jeff the Killer REborn [3.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Jeff the killer is on the loose. You must beat the level by evading Jeff. Your life is at stake!

Jeff the killer is on the loose. You must beat the level by evading Jeff. Your life is at stake! Becker's Cat Adventures [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Becker is a cat who has a cub and mate, and is out on the streets scouring for tuna to keep his family well-fed.

Becker is a cat who has a cub and mate, and is out on the streets scouring for tuna to keep his family well-fed. Kingdom War TD [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: A cute little tower defense game where you have to fend off hordes of enemies with carefully placed characters.

A cute little tower defense game where you have to fend off hordes of enemies with carefully placed characters. Shuriken Jump [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Make your shuriken travel as high as possible!

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Itemido [4.9-stars / $2.99 ]: With the amount of stuff we buy these days, this app helps you keep track of them - your belongings, home inventory, collectibles, and others using a database that also holds information like day of purchase, warranty period, etc.

With the amount of stuff we buy these days, this app helps you keep track of them - your belongings, home inventory, collectibles, and others using a database that also holds information like day of purchase, warranty period, etc. Epica 2 Pro [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A camera app that takes zany photos, turning the ordinary into monsters!

A camera app that takes zany photos, turning the ordinary into monsters! Treadmill Logger [3.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Running on a treadmill can be pretty boring, why not spruce up your exercise with this app that keeps track of how 'far' you've run?

Running on a treadmill can be pretty boring, why not spruce up your exercise with this app that keeps track of how 'far' you've run? Movies I Have Watched [3.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you love making lists? Then this app is for movie lovers, as ticking off movies that you have already watched is always satisfying.

Do you love making lists? Then this app is for movie lovers, as ticking off movies that you have already watched is always satisfying. The Optimists Books [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: The old school 'feel good' message of a day book has been digitized to give you positive daily nuggets to encourage you.

The old school 'feel good' message of a day book has been digitized to give you positive daily nuggets to encourage you. My Vinyl Record Collection [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: If you're still listening to vinyl records because of their warmth unlike digital music, then use this app to keep track of your collection.

If you're still listening to vinyl records because of their warmth unlike digital music, then use this app to keep track of your collection. My Valuable Stamp Collection [2.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Are you an avid philatelist? Well, there's an app for that—to keep a catalog of all your stamps.

iOS games

Blitz Football 2023 [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Do you think you have what it takes to win a Championship? Here is your chance to test your mettle.

Do you think you have what it takes to win a Championship? Here is your chance to test your mettle. 13's [4.4-stars / $2.99 ]: A fun number-matching game that requires you to think on your feet.

A fun number-matching game that requires you to think on your feet. PopStar with Undo [4.7-stars / $4.99 ]: There are Classic and endless modes to choose from, where you need to tap two blocks of the same color as fast as possible.

There are Classic and endless modes to choose from, where you need to tap two blocks of the same color as fast as possible. Legend of the Moon 2: Shooting [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: A classic shooting game that will clearly result in sweaty palms. Just how fast are your reflexes?

A classic shooting game that will clearly result in sweaty palms. Just how fast are your reflexes? Mystic Miracles [3.0-stars / $1.99 ]: This is a card-based civilization strategy board game that will surely keep you occupied for hours on end.

That's all we have for you this Friday! Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection this week! Have you discovered any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments below and join the conversation!