Black Friday 2020: here are the best smartphone deals

Black Friday falls on November 27 this year. Don't tell me you don't know what it is all about! Black Friday is the day when, originally in the United States and now almost everywhere in the world, Christmas shopping begins and a flood of discounts and special offers are made available throughout the day. It's a great way to take home technological gifts and save a few quid!

There are many online shops that, on the occasion of Black Friday, offer discounts on devices and accessories. Among these, eBay and Amazon, in particular, are worth keeping an eye on. Many of the smartphone brands also usually offer devices on offer directly in the official shops, so keep your eyes open!

Best Black Friday Deals in the UK

Black Friday is the most eagerly awaited day of the year for American shoppers and those who want to stock up on bargain-priced gifts for Christmas. Black Friday falls on the last Friday of November (this year on the 27th) and allows you to buy any type of item, from clothing and household goods to technology, at heavily discounted prices.

You may have seen images on TV or on the web that show a lot of hardened people waiting for the shutters to open at the shopping centre to be able to get inside and grab the best deals before they run out of stock. The most coveted are the well-known doorbusters, limited number items, usually located near the entrance of the store, reserved for the fastest customers, and those who are willing to do anything to get their hands on the super offers.

Don't miss out on the best offers on Black Friday 2020! / © NextPit

This consumer event was born in the '60s and the origins of the term are rather dubious. Among the most reliable hypotheses is that the word black refers to the colour of the ink used in the accounting records to mark sales revenue, in contrast to the red of the losses. Another thesis justifies the use of the term in reference to the chaotic traffic generated by the event that in 1960 congested the streets of Philadelphia.

Black Friday, with the passage of time, has become increasingly popular thanks to the spread of coupons and special promotions sent to customers by email and, with the spread of online shopping, has crossed American borders to reach other continents, including Europe. In the UK where Thanksgiving is not celebrated, Black Friday has now become a well-known annual event. Companies Apple, which since 2011 has offered a series of limited special offers, and Amazon, gives its consumers a crazy day and weekend discounts, have made the event very popular.

Today, the many online shops that use this opportunity to promote discounts and interesting offers do not stop on Monday, but continue the promotional push at least until the following Monday, now known as Cyber Monday. During these four days, we recommend you to keep an eye on the offers in circulation, it is worth it!

During the day of Friday, November 27, we will update this article with the most interesting offers as they go live. In the meantime, get ready to stock up on gifts with Black Friday 2020!