Free instead of $2.99: Exciting app brings you closer to your body

Where does the spleen actually sit and how exactly is the human brain built? For Android & iOS, the app "3D Anatomy" is currently available for free, which otherwise costs $2.99. You can learn more about your own body or simply educate yourself with the 3D position quiz. NextPit introduces you to the app with a 4.5-star rating.

What muscle actually makes me pull up the right corner of my mouth? With our current free recommendation "3D Anatomy" you can find out. The app offers an extensive catalogue of medical information, which it illustrates via a 3D model of the human body. Thus, despite the price of $2.99, it has made it to 4.5 stars from nearly 1,750 votes.

The promotion in the Google Play Store is still valid for 2 days from the release of this article. So you still have until October 2 to try out the app. Unfortunately, we can't tell you how long the free period will last for iOS. After that, however, you'll have to settle for the lite version with a few restrictions. Are you undecided? Then I'll give you a short introduction to 3D Anatomy.

Is the download of 3D Anatomy worth it?

If you are interested in the human body in any way, the download of 3D Anatomy is definitely worth it. In the app you will not only find organs or muscles, but also ligaments, all bones in the body, the blood circulation, the nervous system as well as male and female sex organs. You can tap on all body parts to find out their medical name. In English you can even activate a voice output.

The information content is in the foreground in 3D Anatomy! / © Education Mobile / NextPit

If you happen to be a medical student, you can also play a 3D position quiz. As long as there is no "head" and "right leg" question, I personally don't see a high chance of success for me. A point of criticism here is the horrible graphical interface. But you quickly get used to that.

What about privacy?

3D Anatomy is developed by the developer "Education Mobile", which develops many learning applications. According to the homepage, the application "Visual Anatomy" was even recommended by US doctors. According to the privacy policy, the app only collects analysis data and according to Exodus, 3D Anatomy does not contain a single tracker.

Have you ever tried the application? Feel free to share your experiences with me in the comments! Do you want to search the web for free apps yourself? Then this article will tell you how to do it safely and successfully!