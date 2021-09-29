Galaxy Z Fold 3: How does Samsung's Flex mode work?

Samsung's Flex mode is exclusive to its foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It allows the display to adapt accordingly based on the angle where the smartphone display is at. However, the million-dollar question remains: Is it really useful?

This allows you to lay your Galaxy Z Fold 3 flat on a table and use it as a mini laptop. During my test, the Flex mode worked with note-taking apps like Samsung Notes or Google Keep. I could type out my notes on the bottom screen in a horizontal virtual keyboard, while the text was displayed on the top screen, in a slightly tilted manner just like a laptop screen.

The same process worked more or less equally well on instant messaging applications. On WhatsApp, I encountered some bugs at first with the top screen turning white when I typed on the bottom screen. But it worked normally after that, so I am not sure whether it is a one-off glitch or it affects everyone. On Telegam, I didn't notice any visual bugs.

Continuous display to switch from tablet to smartphone more or less intuitively On the Z Fold 2, this feature was known as App Continuity. Samsung preferred to rename it to Continuity this time around, presumably for branding purposes. This feature allows you to intuitively switch from unfolded to folded mode without having to relaunch an application.

This comes in especially handy when you're using a GPS application like Google Maps. You can explore the map in unfolded mode, taking advantage of the larger display of the unfolded Z Fold 3. But once you've decided where you want to go, you can simply fold the phone and the GPS application will continue to function without any interruption.

What is interesting is this: you can also combine this Continuity feature with Flex mode. For example, when I take my lunch break at the office, I watch fascinating videos from the NextPit France Youtube channel with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in "tent" mode. The screen is slightly folded and the smartphone is flipped like a tent, doubling up as a tripod while the content is displayed on one of the screens. If you're used to consuming video content on your smartphone, this is almost a killer-feature, and I am not exaggerating (well OK, maybe a little).

Flex Labs, forcing apps to bend to your will Flex Labs is a special menu in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 settings that allow you to enable certain experimental features to "force" Flex Mode compatibility with other third-party apps. In this menu, you can notably force multi-window and pop-up displays on any application, whether the developer has planned to support it or not, with a generally pretty good success rate. For example, I loved being able to use the Z Fold 3 in laptop mode with a YouTube video on the top half of the screen while my Twitter feed is located at the bottom half.

Also in the Labs menu, Samsung has thrown in a "control panel" to force Flex View mode even on apps that don't support it. Basically, all app content is transferred to the top screen, while the bottom screen displays a range of controls with buttons to: Take a screenshot.

Launch the quick access menu and notifications pane.

Adjust the brightness level.

Manage the volume.