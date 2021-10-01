Free for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free of charge

Like clockwork at the end of every week, we have a list of premium apps and games for Android and iOS that can be yours for free! Bear in mind that these apps will be free only for a few days. Warm up your download thumbs already, so that you can strike quickly!

Today we have again pieced together a nice app package for you. All of them are premium apps that you normally have to pay for with cold, hard cash, and they are not the same as free apps and free mobile games that are always free.

A few quick things to take note of:

If we know that an app will only remain free for a very short time, we will include when the offer ends.

Unfortunately for Apple apps, we don't know when the free period ends.

If apps remain free for a longer period of time, we often retain them in our selection. This way, even those who missed one of the previous entries can still enjoy it.

If you want to browse for free offers like we do, you can find them at sites such as mydealz.de or App Sliced. Or you can make it easy for yourself and read Antoine's article, which gives you valuable tips for bargain hunting: "How to find free apps without being scammed." You can also point us to relevant deals in the NextPit forum.

Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free Android apps and games

Free Android Apps

3D Anatomy ( $2.99 ) [Ends today! ]: With this app, you can get to know every square millimeter and part of your body. Ben already recommended 3D Anatomy in a separate article.

) ]: With this app, you can get to know every square millimeter and part of your body. Ben already recommended 3D Anatomy in a separate article. Prometheus News Feeds ( $2.99 ): Here is a very simple but nice news reader that also lists newspapers apart from English ones. You can bookmark news, as well as highlight text passages and make notes.

): Here is a very simple but nice news reader that also lists newspapers apart from English ones. You can bookmark news, as well as highlight text passages and make notes. Classic eReader ( $2.99 ): Also simple and intuitive, this reader presents books in Epub format.

): Also simple and intuitive, this reader presents books in Epub format. Gallery No Ads 2020 ( $0.99 ) [Ends in three days!]: Every smartphone already has a built-in gallery application. But this app brings about some additional features, such as the ability to create password-protected albums.

Free games for Android

Free iOS Apps & Games

Free Apps for iOS

3D Anatomy ( $2.99 ): Also for iOS, 3D Anatomy is an app that helps you learn human anatomy, and it is currently free. Since the Android version will no longer be free from tomorrow onward, you better be quick for the iOS version too!

): Also for iOS, 3D Anatomy is an app that helps you learn human anatomy, and it is currently free. Since the Android version will no longer be free from tomorrow onward, you better be quick for the iOS version too! Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $4.99 ): We've offered this tool to you here before. An app that makes sure your private photos on your iPhone remains private by protecting them with passwords.

): We've offered this tool to you here before. An app that makes sure your private photos on your iPhone remains private by protecting them with passwords. Phone Drive: File Storage Sync ( $2.99 ): Turns your iPhone into a wireless flash drive that lets you manage your files. Includes a PDF reader, image viewer, text editor, voice recorder, and much more.

): Turns your iPhone into a wireless flash drive that lets you manage your files. Includes a PDF reader, image viewer, text editor, voice recorder, and much more. thankful ( $1.99 ): What are you thankful for? It can make life a lot easier to realize that more often. And that's exactly what this app does - daily!

): What are you thankful for? It can make life a lot easier to realize that more often. And that's exactly what this app does - daily! Sheiko - Workout Routines ( $12.99 ): Yes, 14 euros is what you'd normally pay for if you want to build more muscles and lift weights with the help of this app.

): Yes, 14 euros is what you'd normally pay for if you want to build more muscles and lift weights with the help of this app. Universal Remote ( $9.99 ): This app transforms your smartphone into a universal remote, allowing you to control TVs, set-top boxes, and receivers, as well as your smart-home hardware like the thermostat or lights.

): This app transforms your smartphone into a universal remote, allowing you to control TVs, set-top boxes, and receivers, as well as your smart-home hardware like the thermostat or lights. Syndromi ( $2.99 ): A third-party YouTube client that lets you watch videos in both full-screen and picture-in-picture modes. You have control over your subscriptions, can comment, and do virtually everything else a YouTube client should be able to do.

): A third-party YouTube client that lets you watch videos in both full-screen and picture-in-picture modes. You have control over your subscriptions, can comment, and do virtually everything else a YouTube client should be able to do. Tube Browser - Ad Blocker ( $3.99 ): The author of this app promises to block all ads displayed on YouTube by playing the content in a proprietary interface.

): The author of this app promises to block all ads displayed on YouTube by playing the content in a proprietary interface. Nippon Cam ( $0.99 ): While there is a reference to Japan in the app's name, it's not by chance or marketing. According to the developer, the app applies filters that adds a Japanese look to your photos.

): While there is a reference to Japan in the app's name, it's not by chance or marketing. According to the developer, the app applies filters that adds a Japanese look to your photos. Vocabulary.com ( $2.99 ): A mix of a dictionary and game, learn new words of the English language.

): A mix of a dictionary and game, learn new words of the English language. Emoji Camera ( $0.99 ): Another photo app that spruces up your pictures with emojis and appropriate filters.

): Another photo app that spruces up your pictures with emojis and appropriate filters. Photo Widget ( $0.99 ): This app lets you place as many photo galleries as you want in the form of a widget on your screen.

Free games for iOS

