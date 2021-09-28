Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid apps for free!

We have a brand new list of premium apps and games that are temporarily available free in the app stores. Download the following apps and games right now regardless of whether you are an Android or iOS user.

This is the first of two weekly lists that we normally publish here on NextPit on Tuesdays and Fridays. Since these are limited-time promotions, it's possible that some of the deals are already over or unavailable. Anyway, do check out the guide prepared by our editor Antoine on How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed to get a fist on how we searched for suggestions listed in this guide.

Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free Android Apps and Games

Free Android apps

Gallery No Ads 2020 ( $0.99 ): Every smartphone already includes a gallery app, and the developer of this alternative provides options to list images, offers password-protected albums, and more

): Every smartphone already includes a gallery app, and the developer of this alternative provides options to list images, offers password-protected albums, and more Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper ( $0.99 ): Simple and delicate, this animated wallpaper basically shows leaves falling from trees (which don't move)

): Simple and delicate, this animated wallpaper basically shows leaves falling from trees (which don't move) Auslan Tutor ( $15.68 ) [ends this Thursday, 30 September]: This app is rather specific as it offers lessons for Australian sign language (Auslan), complete with videos for over 500 signs.

Free games for Android

Space Shooter Premium ( $0.99 ): A shoot-'em-up game where you are in space and have to survive waves of enemies while gaining upgrades for your ship and weapons to go further in the game

): A shoot-'em-up game where you are in space and have to survive waves of enemies while gaining upgrades for your ship and weapons to go further in the game Empire Warriors TD Premium ( $0.99 ): A premium version of a F2P tower defense game, where you begin the game with an additional hero plus coins and extra items

): A premium version of a F2P tower defense game, where you begin the game with an additional hero plus coins and extra items Infinite Puzzle ( $4.49 ): A minimalist puzzle game in which the goal is to connect the dots while rotating the lines on the playing field. It seems really simple at first before the complexity level cranks up

): A minimalist puzzle game in which the goal is to connect the dots while rotating the lines on the playing field. It seems really simple at first before the complexity level cranks up League of Stickman 2020 ( $0.99 ): There is no 2021 version just yet, as this game stars yet another stickman who faces dozens of different enemies, where you can unleash combos in stunning visual effects

): There is no 2021 version just yet, as this game stars yet another stickman who faces dozens of different enemies, where you can unleash combos in stunning visual effects Ball Reach ( $0.99 ): In this game, you are required to balance a ball through numerous 3D levels. It is quite fun to play, but might end up testing your patience

): In this game, you are required to balance a ball through numerous 3D levels. It is quite fun to play, but might end up testing your patience Peppa Pig Theme Park ( $2.99 ): it doesn't matter what we think about Peppa Pig, but your kids (and nephews, and other kids) will love this game that comes with several other minigames to keep them entertained

): it doesn't matter what we think about Peppa Pig, but your kids (and nephews, and other kids) will love this game that comes with several other minigames to keep them entertained Magnet Balls Pro ( $0.99 ) [ends on Wednesday, 29 September]: In this game, you shoot balls of the same color to remove them from the board. A typical puzzle game with nice 3D graphics

) [ends on Wednesday, 29 September]: In this game, you shoot balls of the same color to remove them from the board. A typical puzzle game with nice 3D graphics Isometric Squares ( $1.49 ) [ends on Wednesday, 29 September]: In this puzzle game, you have to form a square from smaller squares. This might look simple in 2D, but if you want to challenge your spatial vision, you can also play it in 3D

Free iOS Apps & Games

Free apps for iOS

Tube Browser - Adblocker ( $4.99 ): The developer of this app promises to block all ads displayed on YouTube by playing content in a proprietary interface

): The developer of this app promises to block all ads displayed on YouTube by playing content in a proprietary interface Weather Now ( $19.99 ): Another alternative weather forecast app on the iPhone. The app developer certainly has plenty of confidence in the app by using a slew of adjectives to promote its capabilities. There's no harm in giving it a go, right?

): Another alternative weather forecast app on the iPhone. The app developer certainly has plenty of confidence in the app by using a slew of adjectives to promote its capabilities. There's no harm in giving it a go, right? Nippon Cam ( $0.99 ): While there is a reference to Japan in the app's name, it's not by chance or marketing. According to the developer, the app applies filters that adds a Japanese look to your photos

): While there is a reference to Japan in the app's name, it's not by chance or marketing. According to the developer, the app applies filters that adds a Japanese look to your photos Vocabulary.com ( $2.99 ): A mix of a dictionary and a game, where learn new words of the English language

): A mix of a dictionary and a game, where learn new words of the English language HDPix - Wallpapers for you ( $3.99 ): The app's description stated that this is the only wallpaper app you need. Considering the 4.7-star rating, I have started to buy into the hype

): The app's description stated that this is the only wallpaper app you need. Considering the 4.7-star rating, I have started to buy into the hype Emoji Camera ( $0.99 ): I think we have already recommended this photo app before, which enhances your photos with emojis and filters. How about giving it a try?

): I think we have already recommended this photo app before, which enhances your photos with emojis and filters. How about giving it a try? Photo Widget ( $0.99 ): This app lets you create widgets on your home screen with photo albums from your gallery

): This app lets you create widgets on your home screen with photo albums from your gallery Jotalicious ( $1.99 ): Organize your shopping list in a visual manner, where you can prioritize the more urgent items first. The app even lets you paste lists of recipe ingredients, add items using voice commands, or export and share your shopping list

): Organize your shopping list in a visual manner, where you can prioritize the more urgent items first. The app even lets you paste lists of recipe ingredients, add items using voice commands, or export and share your shopping list Walker: Pedometer & Activity ( $0.99 ): Record your daily step count in a different way, using graphs and widgets to track your progress

): Record your daily step count in a different way, using graphs and widgets to track your progress iWoman ( $1.99 ): iWoman was released years before iOS' native Health app incorporated features for women's health. Start keeping track of your menstrual cycle and family planning efforts with this app

Free games for iOS

Astrå ( $0.99 ): Go through all 32 stages as Hemera fights the darkness in this game that boasts charming visuals and intuitive gameplay

): Go through all 32 stages as Hemera fights the darkness in this game that boasts charming visuals and intuitive gameplay Bomb ( $0.99 ): Sporting a noir look with gameplay inspired by the classic Missile Command (from before most of the audience was born), Bomb challenges you to protect a city using guided missiles to fend off incessant waves of bombs

): Sporting a noir look with gameplay inspired by the classic Missile Command (from before most of the audience was born), Bomb challenges you to protect a city using guided missiles to fend off incessant waves of bombs Peppa Pig Theme Park ( $2.99 ): We already recommended the Android version of this game just above. You can also download the adventures in Peppa's theme park on the iPhone and iPad for free

): We already recommended the Android version of this game just above. You can also download the adventures in Peppa's theme park on the iPhone and iPad for free Montessori abc 123 baby games ( $4.99 ): Continuing the trend of games for little ones, this app carries a fancy name while aiming to teach letters, numbers, and various words for babies

): Continuing the trend of games for little ones, this app carries a fancy name while aiming to teach letters, numbers, and various words for babies Block vs Block ( $2.99 ): Another classic Tetris clone, what are you waiting for?

): Another classic Tetris clone, what are you waiting for? Card Crawl ( $4.99 ): This card game mixes the classic Patience style with dungeon crawling games. Curious? Download it now!

): This card game mixes the classic Patience style with dungeon crawling games. Curious? Download it now! Card Thief ( $2.99 ): Yet another card game, Card Thief deserved a place in our article on the best strategy games, so there is no excuse for not downloading this game!

): Yet another card game, Card Thief deserved a place in our article on the best strategy games, so there is no excuse for not downloading this game! Maze Machina ( $1.99 ): In this turn-based puzzle game, you take on the role of the hero as he struggles through a mechanical maze that is constantly changing

): In this turn-based puzzle game, you take on the role of the hero as he struggles through a mechanical maze that is constantly changing Mage Chess ( $0.99 ): A reimagined version of the traditional chess game with alternative layouts, spells, and special rules

): A reimagined version of the traditional chess game with alternative layouts, spells, and special rules ReFactory: Factory Simulator ( $3.99 ): Dominate an alien planet by developing technologies and building factories to explore and conquer the unknown

