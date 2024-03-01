Get Your Free iOS And Android Apps of the Week Here!

As the week comes to a close, you too, might want to spend some time chilling in front of your phone and avoid social events to recharge. Extroverts might beg to differ though. In any case, this week's edition of our free apps of the week is published twice weekly. There is a selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to pick from. This is our list of curated free apps that are now available for a limited time only. We do not know when these deals will end though, so grab them while they are still available!

We do not simply list down these apps without having to go through some quality control. On the contrary, we do our best to ensure these apps are not scams or privacy traps. Note that this article is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week which is published weekly, as we do not individually review these apps. Hence, some of these apps might feature more ads than normal as well as in-app purchases.

Tip: If you think there is an app you would like to use in the future but do not need it at the moment, you can download and install it first before uninstalling it. Said app will be considered as "purchased" and available in your app library forever.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Scan Text from Image English ($1.49): Want to extract text from a photo or image? This app gets the job done with a fairly decent accuracy rate.

Want to extract text from a photo or image? This app gets the job done with a fairly decent accuracy rate. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ($2.99): Want to pump up the bass on your smartphone's speaker(s)? Perhaps this app might just give it a slight edge...

Want to pump up the bass on your smartphone's speaker(s)? Perhaps this app might just give it a slight edge... Who Uses My WiFi Pro ($0.49): Don't you just despise freeloaders? This app will let you check out who has been connecting to your WiFi network all this while...

Don't you just despise freeloaders? This app will let you check out who has been connecting to your WiFi network all this while... Illuminance Lux Light Pro ($0.49): Want to measure the brightness of a particular light? Let this app do the job.

Android games

Mind Games Pro ($2.99): A brain training app of sorts, this will give your grey matter quite a workout.

A brain training app of sorts, this will give your grey matter quite a workout. Heroes Infinity Premium ($0.49): An action RPG with plenty of hard-hitting action, where your character levels up and gets more powerful as you progress.

An action RPG with plenty of hard-hitting action, where your character levels up and gets more powerful as you progress. Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior ($4.99): You're a lone ninja, and as you traverse through the game universe, you dispatch your enemies one by one.

You're a lone ninja, and as you traverse through the game universe, you dispatch your enemies one by one. Monster Killer Pro Shooter ($0.99): A top-down action game where you choose a character who goes around with their favorite weapon, dispatching off monsters as swiftly as possible.

A top-down action game where you choose a character who goes around with their favorite weapon, dispatching off monsters as swiftly as possible. Neo Monsters ($0.99): Collect monsters, train them, and make sure they kick other monsters butt! Sounds like a familiar trope, eh?

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

PaintMyMinis ($3.99): Warhammer and fans of miniatures, unite! If you ever had taken a break from painting your minis and forgot all the colors and mixtures you used, this is an app that helps you get back on track.

Warhammer and fans of miniatures, unite! If you ever had taken a break from painting your minis and forgot all the colors and mixtures you used, this is an app that helps you get back on track. DayCost Pro ($2.99): A personal finance calculator app to make sure you keep on the straight and narrow when it comes to your expenditure.

A personal finance calculator app to make sure you keep on the straight and narrow when it comes to your expenditure. Video Grabber ($1.99): Want to capture a video you've seen on a particular website? This app gets the job done without any fuss.

Want to capture a video you've seen on a particular website? This app gets the job done without any fuss. FyTube - YouTube Without Ads ($19.99): Too cheap to fork out money for a YouTube Premium subscription? Maybe this app might be worth checking out now that it is free...

Too cheap to fork out money for a YouTube Premium subscription? Maybe this app might be worth checking out now that it is free... FlyDub Video Dubbing ($0.49): The world is a global village now, so why not use this app and dub videos in your local language (as and where supported)?

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Mage Mania ($1.99): The dungeons are full of loot and gold, and as a mage, you want those riches. Unfortunately, dragons abound, so make your way carefully and use your magic to ward off evil!

The dungeons are full of loot and gold, and as a mage, you want those riches. Unfortunately, dragons abound, so make your way carefully and use your magic to ward off evil! Eden: World Builder ($1.99): Do you have a God-complex? If so, this game is right up your alley since you can build worlds and populate them according to your whims and fancy.

Do you have a God-complex? If so, this game is right up your alley since you can build worlds and populate them according to your whims and fancy. House of Slender Man ($2.99): A horror adventure game where you are in a haunted house. Where else can you be, you adrenaline junkie!

A horror adventure game where you are in a haunted house. Where else can you be, you adrenaline junkie! My City: Wildlife Camping ($3.99): Create your very own wildlife adventure where there is no risk of losing actual life and limb!

Create your very own wildlife adventure where there is no risk of losing actual life and limb! Neo Monsters ($0.99): Your job? A monster trainer who makes sure your little critters are the toughest ones out there.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

What are your thoughts on this week's free apps? Is there anything on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that interest you? We look forward to your thoughts in the comments, and if there are any app recommendations from you, let us know!