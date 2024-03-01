Hot topics

Apple iPad Air 5 Plunges to Its Best Price with a $150 Discount

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The iPad Air 5 M1 model is the middle child of Apple's iPad offering. It also packs better specs and features than the regular iPad. However, its premium price remains prohibitive. If that's stopping you from buying the iPad Air before, then there's good news for you. Amazon now has the tablet fall to its best price at $449, which puts it as cheap as the current standard iPad

Meaning, this deal saves you $150 on the iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi) with 64 GB storage that is regularly priced at $599. Keep in mind that the sale only applies to the Space Gray, Pink, and Purple colorways of the slab.

Why the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) is a better buy than the regular iPad

In a revisited review of the iPad Air 5 (review), our colleague still found it to be worthy for many good reasons. It has a sleek and premium build and the 10.9-inch display size is a perfect size for most users, which is not too large to be intimidating nor too small when multitasking with Stage Manager.

The touch panel also boasts Retina-level resolution and bright and legible in many conditions. Plus, the newer 2nd gen Apple Pencil and the new USB-C version are compatible with it, so you get better support for drawing and note-taking using the stylus pen. However, you can also check out some great stylus alternatives to the Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad Air 5 2022
The Apple iPad Air M1 (2022) features a 10.9-inch Retina LCD screen and is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2nd gen. / © nextpit

Internally, the Apple M1 SoC is a proven capable workhorse that doesn't stutter even when you throw demanding loads like gaming and photo editing to the iPad Air. The chip also helps provide impressive battery life for the tablet's size. With a single charge, the iPad Air lasts a few days with moderate usage.

You can find a pair of 12 MP snappers on the iPad Air as well, one on each side, with the back shooting up to 4K videos while the front at 1080p resolution but still gets you features like auto-framing with Center Stage. The stereo speakers are relatively enjoyable and output crisp sound.

Are you looking to buy the iPad Air 5th Gen at this rate? Or do you have another iPad model in mind? Likewise, let us know if you want to see more Apple deals.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

