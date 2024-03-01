Samsung's Next Event: Early Launch Rumors for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

This year, Samsung moved up the date for its first big product reveal event, introducing the Galaxy S24 sooner than expected. There are now rumors that the next big event will also happen early, where they plan to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring, possibly with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro too.

Samsung's next Unpacked date and venue

Samsung held its mid-year Unpacked at the end of July last year, which saw the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) arriving earlier than their predecessors. According to SamMobile, Samsung is even planning to host the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked in the second week of the said month. Based on the previous date choice of the company, that puts it on Wednesday or July 10, so that will be two over weeks ahead than in 2023.

The outlet's claim is supported by a South Korean publication that touts Samsung is changing the timing of the Galaxy Z announcement to be inline with the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics that is set for July 26.

It should be noted that Samsung is also a major sponsor for this year's Olympics. With that, the source believes that the Unpacked venue could take place in Paris, France as well. If to materialize, it will be the first for Samsung, although it would not be totally surprising as past events saw a couple of major Galaxy launches happening in the region.

Render of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 in unfolded form. / © On Leaks

While all of these only talk of the launch, there is no word on the availability of these devices. But similar to the Galaxy S24, the foldable smartphones could also be released immediately as with the Galaxy Ring which has already seen it teased and showcased by the South Koreans.

Going to the device details, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to get a boxier shape while the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 could retain mostly the design of the Z Flip 5 based on renders. There is also a speculation that Samsung plans to announce a more premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. These folding handsets should be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and infused with Galaxy AI.

As with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, new certifications suggest that these new in-ear headphones are in development. However, not much is known about these wearables apart from the internal codenames of SM-R530 and SM-R630, respectively.

Are you looking forward to these new Samsung Galaxy devices? Please let us know in the comments.