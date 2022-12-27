Fancy some free apps for Android & iOS?

Less than a week before 2022 comes to a close, most of us would be extremely excited about planning for the New Year and its corresponding celebrations. While most of you might be on a holiday, we at NextPit continue to toil, bringing a selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to your attention. These apps usually come with a price tag, but can be installed for free for a limited time. Won't it be great to play some games that cost you nothing as you usher in the new year?

This list of free apps will be updated twice each week. The usual caveat applies though: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Multiplication Tables ( $2.99 ) : Math is not your strongest suit? Perhaps this app can help you out.

: Math is not your strongest suit? Perhaps this app can help you out. 500X Game Booster ( $3.99 ) : This app touts to boost your smartphone's gaming performance. Go ahead, give it a shot, but no guarantees!

: This app touts to boost your smartphone's gaming performance. Go ahead, give it a shot, but no guarantees! Budge-It Wise ( $0.99 ) : Rein in your spending for the new year with this app that will hopefully help you organize your money flow.

: Rein in your spending for the new year with this app that will hopefully help you organize your money flow. EZ Notes - Voice Notes ( $1.49 ): Regular notes, voice memos, this app does it all as you get your life in order.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

City Destructor HD ( $2.49 ) : Forget about all those city-building sims out there that you have played before. Here, just how well can you destroy a city?

: Forget about all those city-building sims out there that you have played before. Here, just how well can you destroy a city? WindWings ( $1.99 ) : This space-shooting sim has you gunning down aliens as you try to save the human race from surefire extinction.

: This space-shooting sim has you gunning down aliens as you try to save the human race from surefire extinction. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ) : Nope, this is no Batman game, but a scrolling title that has you clearing levels from myriad enemies.

: Nope, this is no Batman game, but a scrolling title that has you clearing levels from myriad enemies. Peppa Pig: Party Time ( $3.99 ): Join Peppa Pig in this child's game that will have your little one get lost in it for hours on end.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Video Compress ( $1.99 ) : Running out of space on your device? Use this app to compress whatever video files that you have to free up additional space.

: Running out of space on your device? Use this app to compress whatever video files that you have to free up additional space. Quotemarks - Quote Notebook ( $2.99 ) : A cute little app that lets you curate your own collection of quotations, which you can refer to and use later.

: A cute little app that lets you curate your own collection of quotations, which you can refer to and use later. SMS Filter for Doge ( $0.99 ) : Use this app to filter and categorize text message by Mobile number, Sender title, Content keyword through its very own algorithm.

: Use this app to filter and categorize text message by Mobile number, Sender title, Content keyword through its very own algorithm. Alfacast X Video Screen Mirror ( $4.99 ): Need an app to broadcast what is on your monitor to a nearby smart TV? This app gets the job done with aplomb.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Poker Pop! ( $0.99 ) : Here's a new way you can play poker solo!

: Here's a new way you can play poker solo! Fleeting Journey ( $0.99 ) : A mystery caper adventure that is set to get your grey matter rolling.

: A mystery caper adventure that is set to get your grey matter rolling. 7 Planets ( $2.99 ) : A mind-bending logic puzzle that requires you to think really hard before arriving at a solution.

: A mind-bending logic puzzle that requires you to think really hard before arriving at a solution. Wild Wolf Animals Simulator 3D ( $9.99 ): Ever wondered how a wolf's life is like in the wild? This simulator should give you a small glimpse.

What do you think of our selection this week, the final week of 2022? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.