Samsung's Galaxy A53 at $349 is the best mid-range you can buy right now

Samsung has plenty of deals this Christmas and New Year. The Galaxy A53 5G is shaping up as the best purchase among those offers. Samsung's reliable mid-range Android smartphone drops to its lowest price at $349 on Amazon. This translates to an outright 22 percent discount. Here's why you should not miss this one.

If you're still looking for a reasonable smartphone gift for your loved ones or simply upgrading your clunky handset these holidays, the Galaxy A53 is undoubtedly one of the best options to consider. Particularly, its black variant with speedy 5G connectivity and 128GB expandable storage is $100 cheaper today.

Why the Galaxy A53 is bang-for-the-buck Android mid-range

There are many reasons why the Galaxy A53 (review) is popular. For starters, it has a crisp 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is a rare find at this price point. Samsung then gave it a tougher and water-resistant build, thanks to the IP67 rating and Gorilla Glass front.

Like most premium smartphones, the device gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. At the same time, it is coupled with a huge 5000 mAh battery capacity that allows it to last for more than a couple of days in moderate usage. Filling up the battery considerably fast for its size.

Samsung Galaxy A53 viewed up front / © NextPit

Camera-wise, Samsung's Galaxy A54 has four trusty shooters at the back. The main 64 MP camera can shoot 4K video the same as the huge 32 MP front-facing snapper. Its other cameras include 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro, and 5 MP depth sensors. Notably, the last camera enables that bokeh effect for portrait shots.

Besides the hardware, Samsung is matching the solid specs with extended software support. Currently, the South Korean firm has the most number of Android OS upgrades on the mid-range space, even beating Google. But more importantly, the discounted price of the Galaxy A53 makes it a sweeter deal.

