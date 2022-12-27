Samsung is replacing the Galaxy A74 with an Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 FE

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is well expected to replace the Exynos 2300 in powering the Galaxy S23 , Samsung might not be totally ditching its custom-made chip after all. A fresh report hints that the chip could arrive on the Galaxy S22 FE and Tab S8 FE, which are both launching at a separate Unpacked event next year.

Frequent leaker RGcloudS alleges that Samsung has been developing the successor to the ill-fated Exynos 2200. But rather than opting for the Exynos 2300 chip on its flagship trio, the South Korean company is eyeing it to utilize for the two "Fan Edition" devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE launch date

The source mentions that the new FE devices will debut at a separate Unpacked event although there was not a specific date given. It is safe to say it could happen only after the main even in February. In contrast, the Galaxy S21 FE was unveiled in January this year (2022).

Surprisingly, it added that the Galaxy S22 FE is replacing the Galaxy A74. This corroborates the previous news that Samsung is canceling the mid-range device due to the unfavorable demand for the current Galaxy A73 model. The leaker also believes that the Galaxy S22 FE will cost as much as the abandoned Galaxy A74.

An alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

Other Exynos 2300-powered smartphones

There are no words yet regarding the changes and improvements on the Exynos 2300. But according to multiple sources, it is still based on the same 4 nm process. At the same time, it's unclear how Samsung will solve the current heating and performance issues it's facing on the Exynos 2200.

Interestingly, Google's unannounced Tensor G3 is rumored to be using the same octa-core processor found on the Exynos chip. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to take advantage of the custom system-on-chip. With that said, would you think it will be logical for Google to rely on Samsung's chip-making capabilities?