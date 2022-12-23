Free Android & iOS apps: Get these paid versions today!

We are now in the final furlong before 2023 rolls around, where everyone is in a holiday mood, but that is not an excuse to stop working on NextPit's bi-weekly selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. These apps normally cost something, but they are available for free for a limited time only. Perfect for the holidays, don't you think so?

This list of free apps will be updated twice every week. The usual limitations apply: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Procam X ( $4.99 ) : Time to up your photography game with this app instead of relying on the stock camera app!

: Time to up your photography game with this app instead of relying on the stock camera app! Unit Converter ( $7.49 ) : Convert not only numbers, but also a slew of different standards and measurements.

: Convert not only numbers, but also a slew of different standards and measurements. Correlate ( $2.99 ) : This is ideal for those who want to get in shape for 2023, being a smart life journal app.

: This is ideal for those who want to get in shape for 2023, being a smart life journal app. 150X Duplicate Remover Pro ( $0.49 ): Find duplicate files on your device to delete and free up storage space.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Stickman Ghost 2 ( $0.99 ) : Time to scythe your way through numerous enemies!

: Time to scythe your way through numerous enemies! Coin Princess ( $0.99 ) : A princess who is able to lead a ragtag party to defeat nasty monsters.

: A princess who is able to lead a ragtag party to defeat nasty monsters. Highwind ( $0.99 ) : A very simple game that requires just two buttons to control, where your paper plane zaps down other bogeys.

: A very simple game that requires just two buttons to control, where your paper plane zaps down other bogeys. Live or Die: Survival Pro ( $0.99 ): It is the zombie apocalypse, so you need to use your wits to survive in an unforgiving environment.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Remove Background - Collart SE ( 9.99 ) : It's Christmas and this app can really help to edit your pictures.

: It's Christmas and this app can really help to edit your pictures. Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds ( $2.99 ) : Use this app to fall asleep to the sound of rain and thunder.

: Use this app to fall asleep to the sound of rain and thunder. Dogwalk Personal ( $1.99 ) : You've been walking your dog all this while, but haven't really learned to quantify it. Here's an app that can help you do so.

: You've been walking your dog all this while, but haven't really learned to quantify it. Here's an app that can help you do so. Level HD ( $0.99 ): Need a level for your home improvement projects? There's an app for that.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

57° North ( $2.99 ) : We have already reported about this mobile game for Android and now is available for free on iOS too. With a very smart story and AR compatibility, you should definitely give it a try!

: We have already reported about this mobile game for Android and now is available for free on iOS too. With a very smart story and AR compatibility, you should definitely give it a try! Mage Mania ( $0.99 ) : A game in 8-bit style where you can cast spells and fight against dragons.

: A game in 8-bit style where you can cast spells and fight against dragons. Highwind ( $0.99 ) : A paper plane that is out to shoot down other paper planes, what is there not to love?

: A paper plane that is out to shoot down other paper planes, what is there not to love? Nanuleu ( $2.99 ) : A RTS/Tower Defense game, where this magical tree goes all out against other enemies who want to uproot them...

: A RTS/Tower Defense game, where this magical tree goes all out against other enemies who want to uproot them... Typr ( $0.99 ): Want to improve on your typing but too scared to play Typing of the Dead? This is where you can improve your typing skills.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store?