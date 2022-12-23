Tech & Community
Apple's Watch Ultra and Series 8 get independent GPS at all times

Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple Watch SE 2022 Compass
© NextPit

Despite the built-in GPS sensors available, Apple's smartwatches have been relying on nearby iPhones for GPS. While this extends the battery life of the watches, there are still a few caveats like less accurate positioning. Apple is changing this method on the new Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE (2022).

The advent of better software optimization and larger battery capacity, particularly on the Watch Ultra, has allowed Apple to offer longer battery life on its wearable. This is why the 2022 Watch models are now utilizing their built-in GPS sensors without connecting to an iPhone even if the latter is close by according to the company's support page.

No independent GPS for Watch Series 7

The changes were spotted by DC Rainmaker, which specifically says of independent GPS usage for the Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, and even the Watch SE 2. However, it adds that models such as the Watch Series 7 down to older Watch series won't be taking advantage of this system.

Apple has not laid out the reason why it won't be available on the Watch Series 7 even if it shares the same GPS sensors with the Watch Series 8. Among the watches launched this year, only the Watch Ultra is equipped with dual-band GPS, so this choice of the Cupertino brand may go down to the use of well-tuned S8 SiP (system-in-package) on the latest watches.

Of course, Apple states that the GPS will kick in for any of the Watch models if there is no available iPhone to connect. The only disadvantage of this is it will deplete your smartwatch's battery life faster compared to tapping on the positioning feature of your handset.

We want to know how you use your Apple Watch when exercising outside. Do you also bring your smartphone with you? Let us know in the comment section.

Via: TheVerge Source: DC Rainmaker

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

