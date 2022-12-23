Xiaomi 13 Ultra may surpass the Galaxy S22 Ultra with this insane feature

Xiaomi's 12S Ultra launched with an impressive camera setup . However, the camera phone didn't make it into global markets disappointing many fans. Apparently, that will be a different story for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra which is rumored to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro in the camera department.

A Twitter user now claims that Xiaomi is planning to equip the Xiaomi 13 Ultra with a new periscope camera. He added that this particular sensor "will shock everyone" although without providing further details as to how Xiaomi will achieve such a feat.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will need a crazy zoom to trump Galaxy S22

It is considered that Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has one of the best shooting capabilities by having a 10MP periscopic camera and up to 10x optical zoom. Crucially, for Xiaomi 13 Ultra to outdo the Galaxy smartphone, it will need a bigger sensor with a higher zoom function or focal length.

In addition to the periscope camera, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is tipped to retain the 1-inch 50MP sensor as well as the TOF 3D sensor, but it will add gimbal-like stabilization technology. There is no word if the current 48 MP ultra-wide camera on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be upgraded.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra release date and specs

Beyond the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a faster type of RAM, and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Sources familiar with the device's development say Xiaomi is keeping the circular camera design at the back.

Details like the price and release date remain thin on the ground. But it may be launched alongside the global versions of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

On the other hand, Samsung is expected to use its 200 MP ISOCELL sensor for the main camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, possibly leaving other snappers unchanged. Xiaomi may see this as an opportunity to market the zooming feature of its next flagship camera phone instead. Furthermore, do you think it will help the Chinese company?