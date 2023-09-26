What's up? Free Android and iOS Apps this week

An all-new week begins, which means it is time to enjoy more mobile action on your handset. NextPit's specially crafted list of free apps and games from Google Play and Apple App Store is here to help you kick off your week in the right direction.

Normally, these apps will cost you something, but for a limited time only, you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android. Do take note that this list is published twice each week.

These are not free apps by themselves, let's get straight about it. These are normally paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want them. However, developers do get generous occasionally by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

NextPit ensures none of these apps in our free list have a rating that is lower than 3.5. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we have not reviewed any of these. You are encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Bass Booster & Equalizer Pro ( $2.99) : There is only so much you can do with your smartphone's audio quality, but every little bit helps in creating better-sounding audio.

Android Games

Sky Wings VIP: Pixel Fighters ( $0.99 ) : A fast-paced shoot 'em up with stunning pixel graphics that lend to the urgency while you shoot down wave after wave of enemies.

: A fast-paced shoot 'em up with stunning pixel graphics that lend to the urgency while you shoot down wave after wave of enemies. Faster VIP - Rhythm Game ( $0.99 ) : Just how good is your hand-eye coordination? Well, why not find out this time around with this game?

: Just how good is your hand-eye coordination? Well, why not find out this time around with this game? Glidey ( $0.99 ) : Setting all the different pieces of the puzzle in order, you then release a ball, which will follow the flow according to your design to 'escape' the level.

: Setting all the different pieces of the puzzle in order, you then release a ball, which will follow the flow according to your design to 'escape' the level. Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ): A hungry man is an angry man, and you wouldn't like to have angry customers knocking at your door! See how well you can keep your restaurant running through your chef and managerial skills!

A hungry man is an angry man, and you wouldn't like to have angry customers knocking at your door! See how well you can keep your restaurant running through your chef and managerial skills! Castle Defender Premium ( $0.99 ): Do you think you have the strategic mind required to defend your castle from waves of enemies that get more challenging with each level?

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

FreeTime ( $0.99 ): Time is precious, which is why this app represents your activities using beans in a jar. It shows you how you have spent your time after a certain period based on the number of beans in individual jars.

Time is precious, which is why this app represents your activities using beans in a jar. It shows you how you have spent your time after a certain period based on the number of beans in individual jars. Resize Picture ( $0.99 ): Resize images according to the aspect ratio and management that you like.

Resize images according to the aspect ratio and management that you like. Dash Cam ( $9.99 ): Transform your smartphone into a vehicle dashcam. Perfect for the old iPhone that you no longer use...

Transform your smartphone into a vehicle dashcam. Perfect for the old iPhone that you no longer use... Weather Now ( $24.99 ): One of the better-looking weather apps out there, complete with stunning animation.

One of the better-looking weather apps out there, complete with stunning animation. Talking Alarm ( $1.00 ): Do you find it difficult to sleep when someone is talking in the background? If so, this is the perfect alarm clock app for you!

iOS games

Drop Flop! ( $1.99 ): Test your finger reflex skills in this game, where the ball drops, and you need to time your touch to catch the falling ball.

Test your finger reflex skills in this game, where the ball drops, and you need to time your touch to catch the falling ball. Speed Up ( $0.99 ): This game is pretty unique as points increase when you click both buttons. It is a rare 2-player game using a single device. Can you tap faster than your opponent to outscore them?

This game is pretty unique as points increase when you click both buttons. It is a rare 2-player game using a single device. Can you tap faster than your opponent to outscore them? Legend of the Moon 2 ( $1.99 ): A full 3D shooting game that will surely result in clammy fingers by the time you're done with plenty of close calls.

A full 3D shooting game that will surely result in clammy fingers by the time you're done with plenty of close calls. 2 Players, 1 Device ( $0.99 ): Simple yet competitive games that can be played on a single device. Perfect as a time-killer!

Simple yet competitive games that can be played on a single device. Perfect as a time-killer! Area 52 Escape ( $0.99 ): Somehow the graphics here are reminiscent of Wolfenstein 3D, where you shoot aliens instead of Nazis.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections to begin this week before we work on another list to keep you entertained at the end of this week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!