Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Ring Launch Date Leaked

After Samsung launched its foldable smartphones in August, it is seen that the spotlight is now on the Galaxy S24 (Ultra). The usual hardware cycle of the company hints that the flagship Galaxy trio could go official in February 2024. However, it appears this may be a different case for the Galaxy S24 as Samsung is reported to move the launch earlier, putting it in January.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) rumored release date

The fresh report comes from frequent and reliable tipster Ice Universe. Over on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, the account forecasts that the Galaxy S24 will be released on January 18th, which a few weeks earlier than the Galaxy S23's (review) debut that kicked off on February 1st this year. And compared to the Galaxy S22, the aforementioned Galaxy S24 launch is about a month ahead.

It is unclear if the listed date means the actual availability or the event when the devices will be announced. Either way, Samsung is known to release its Galaxy hardware normally a few days after the event with pre-orders sometimes happening on the same day as the event. Hence, it may not really matter if the source refers to devices hitting stores.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring tracker may launch together with the Galaxy S24

At the same time, the timing gives weight to the early report from the same source suggesting of Samsung's Galaxy Ring wearable debuting alongside the Galaxy S24 in January 2024. The only difference here is that the exact date is disclosed. And with such note, the smart ring tracker may even share the same release as the Galaxy handsets.

There are still no concrete leaks surrounding the Galaxy S24 when it comes to the vital changes. But based on early rumors, the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ sport larger batteries while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to feature an updated 200 MP main camera. The latter is also said to get a new zoom camera and a next-gen AMOLED screen.

In addition, the trio will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in most regions, while the Exynos 2400 variant may be offered in select markets. The former chipset is touted with major improvements in graphics that might make the Galaxy S24 a capable mobile gaming rig.

Do you think the early release of the Galaxy S24 is Samsung's way to steal the thunder from the Apple iPhone 15? And which of the flagships would you pick if given the chance?