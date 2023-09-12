Get your Free Android and iOS Apps this Week Here!

Here we are at the start of another week. We do hope your weekend's been great, and knowing how essential your phones are in your daily life, how about including some interesting apps that are free? Check out our list of free apps of the week for iOS and Android below.

Nobody likes a poorly programmed app or waste time with a boring game. This is why we do our bit to feature only apps that are rated 3.5 stars or higher. This will be different from our top 5 apps of the week since we actually do review the recommended apps in that list.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but do not have any need for it right now, we highly recommend you install it before uninstalling it. When you do so, the app will be saved in your library, ready to be installed later without having to pay for it even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Blend Photos ( $2.99 ) : Want to create cool-looking images by blending two photos right on your smartphone? This app gets the job done without any hassle.

: Want to create cool-looking images by blending two photos right on your smartphone? This app gets the job done without any hassle. Amortization Loan Calculator ( $14.99) : If you are thinking of taking out a loan for your next big ticket item, why not make sure you have all the numbers at your fingertips ready?

If you are thinking of taking out a loan for your next big ticket item, why not make sure you have all the numbers at your fingertips ready? Matrix TV Live Wallpaper ( $4.99) : You can now have a piece of Matrix-inspired cinematic history on your phone screen with this live wallpaper.

Android Games

Defense Zone 2 HD ( $2.99 ) : A tower defense game with fantastic weapons to wear down endless waves of enemies. Do you have what it takes to hold the fort?

: A tower defense game with fantastic weapons to wear down endless waves of enemies. Do you have what it takes to hold the fort? Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple ( $1.99 ) : A FPS where you explore dungeons and get loot. Of course, life's never going to be a bed of roses, so do expect some resistance from all sorts of characters.

: A FPS where you explore dungeons and get loot. Of course, life's never going to be a bed of roses, so do expect some resistance from all sorts of characters. Final Castle Defence ( $0.99 ) : Enemies are about to breach the castle's fortifications! Can you assemble a team to hold the fort in time?

: Enemies are about to breach the castle's fortifications! Can you assemble a team to hold the fort in time? Heroes Legend ( $0.99 ): With dozens of heroes and plentiful abilities to choose from, you're spoilt for choice in creating your dream party.

With dozens of heroes and plentiful abilities to choose from, you're spoilt for choice in creating your dream party. One Shot ( $0.99 ): A puzzle game where you need one single shot to clear the level, adding to the urgency with each new problem faced.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

LCD Clock ( $1.99 ): Turn your handset into an LCD clock with large fonts so that you do not have to squint at night to tell the time.

Turn your handset into an LCD clock with large fonts so that you do not have to squint at night to tell the time. Mobile Mouse & Keyboard ( $3.99 ): Since your phone is always with you, this app provides an avenue for you to have a handy mouse and keyboard on hand at all times.

Since your phone is always with you, this app provides an avenue for you to have a handy mouse and keyboard on hand at all times. Wallax - Wallpaper Editor ( $0.99 ): Want a favorite photo as your wallpaper? This makes it easy to resize photos and make them fit onto your phone screen.

Want a favorite photo as your wallpaper? This makes it easy to resize photos and make them fit onto your phone screen. Habit Tracker ( $9.99 ): Want to track all that you do to know whether you have some habits that need to be enforced or broken? This app will give you a head start.

Want to track all that you do to know whether you have some habits that need to be enforced or broken? This app will give you a head start. Parkinson's LifeKit ( $9.99 ): Fancy having a suite of tools that will always make sure you are at your best each day? This app makes sure even those with Parkinson's will have a better quality of life as it keeps track of day-to-day ups and downs in a single place.

iOS games

Cat & Line ( $1.99 ): The premise is simple: draw a line and see how far it can go for your cat to cross it.

The premise is simple: draw a line and see how far it can go for your cat to cross it. Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ) : Do you love dungeon crawlers? If so, then you will absolutely love this one! It is packed with adventure and fun, and plenty of loot to boot!

: Do you love dungeon crawlers? If so, then you will absolutely love this one! It is packed with adventure and fun, and plenty of loot to boot! Rain Drop Catcher ( $2.99 ): How fast can you move the bucket to catch all the available rain drops?

How fast can you move the bucket to catch all the available rain drops? Monopoly Sudoku ( $1.99 ): Always wanted to learn how to play Sudoku? This app lets you do so in a fun way, through Monopoly, of course!

Always wanted to learn how to play Sudoku? This app lets you do so in a fun way, through Monopoly, of course! Pepi House: Happy Family ( $3.99 ): Escape in this alternate universe where you explore the lives of 10 different family members in a city.

What do you think of our selection to kick off this week? If you are dying to share something interesting with us, let us know in the comments!