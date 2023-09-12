Apple Won't Ditch Qualcomm's 5G Chips in the iPhone 16

Apple will continue to rely on Qualcomm's 5G modem-RF chips on its iPhones for a few more years after an official statement released by the latter indicating a renewed partnership with Apple until 2026. The timing would mean the iPhone 16 and all the way to iPhone 17 and 18 would use Qualcomm-made modems instead of Apple's custom chips.

The iPhone-maker was earlier rumored to be developing its custom 5G chips which they will integrate with an in-house Bionic SoC and utilize on the future iPhones. It was even expected the 2024 iPhone 16 will start to feature the first radio chip of the company and eventually ditching the modems from Qualcomm.

However, an official press release coming from Qualcomm confirms that it has inked a new deal with Apple in supplying the latter with its RF modems. The partnership is a 3-year period which will run from 2024 to 2026, suggesting the iPhone 16 is going to enlist 5G modems of Qualcomm, subsequently refuting the rumors.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X75 5G modem-RF diagram. / © Qualcomm

It's unclear what will be the situation once the deal expires. But it is safe to say Apple will finally leave Qualcomm as its supplier and introduce custom modems for iPhones. They could also expand the use of its broadband chips to other devices like the iPad and Apple Watches.

Beyond the future iPhones, Apple is set to announce the iPhone 15 range today, which is likely a new Qualcomm modem-RF system based on the Snapdragon X75 series. The modem is discreetly installed and separate from the Bionic mobile chipset, which is unlike most Android smartphones that come with the modem built on the main chipset.

