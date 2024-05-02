A wide range of portable power stations with solar charging features is now on sale on Amazon. The most popular options include the Bluetti AC180, which is listed for $629, down $370 (37 percent) from its usual price of $999.

There are also great discounts available for the solar generator bundles of the Bluetti AC180. For example, the set with two 120-watt panels is currently offered for $879 which is $719 less (45 percent) from the regular cost of $1598.

Why the Bluetti AC180 is among the best-recommended power stations to buy

The Bluetti AC180 is one of the most versatile portable power stations, for good reason. It's a mid-capacity unit fitted with an 1152 Wh battery that can be expanded to 1958 Wh through the Bluetti B80 battery pack. The cells are made from LFP (lithium iron phosphate) materials, which enables a longer life span.

Bluetti's AC180 comes with a fast charging feature, and with a direct AC supply, its juices can be impressively filled from 0 to 100 percent in just an hour. It can be charged through solar charging or via DC from a car's supply, too.

Bluetti AC180 can be charged using solar panels, which makes it a versatile setup on your balcony or outdoors. / © nextpit

When it comes to energizing devices, the AC180 has plenty of ports. There are four full-sized sockets to run many high-powered appliances ranging from coffee makers to fridges. In addition, there are multiple USB ports to charge gadgets such as smartphones and tablets. You can even find a wireless charging pad on top of the station.

With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can manage the AC180 remotely via the Bluetti app. This allows you to enable or disable sockets and ports for added safety measure or to monitor the remaining battery and power consumption.

How would you use the Bluetti AC180? Are you intending to install it as a backup generator/UPS at your home? Or perhaps an emergency supply for your RV? We're interested to know your thoughts. Let us know in the comments.