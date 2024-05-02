These codes can be broadly classified into two main categories USSD codes and MMI codes. While mostly not very useful to the average smartphone owner, these hidden codes can be used once in a while just to satiate your curiosity. The purpose of this article, therefore, is to create a comprehensive list of these secret codes for Android devices.

Before we start, it might be a good idea to learn about what these codes are and what the differences are between MMI and USSD codes. But if you’re in a hurry, you might as well skip to the part where we talk about specific smartphone codes.

Table of Contents:

What are USSD and MMI codes?

While the average user might not even need to know the difference between these two, it is always good to know what the differences are. Both USSD and MMI codes usually begin with an asterisk or a pound symbol/hashtag. These codes are updated regularly as new versions of Android software are released, and some manufacturers have their own additional special codes.

The code entry procedure is very simple and only requires you to bring up your dialer keypad and enter the appropriate number sequence. It's important to note that some codes are carrier-specific, so they won't work on all devices. So if your phone doesn't respond to a code, don't dwell on it, just move on and find another one.

USSD Codes

USSD stands for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, and these codes are typically used to communicate between your smartphone and your mobile network operator. This also means that you almost always need to be connected to your carrier for USSD codes to work.

In the past, USSD codes were used to start/stop specific value-added services. They were also helpful in letting you know about the data usage and prepaid balance and accessing a whole lot of carrier-specific information.

While these are still used by smartphone enthusiasts, USSD codes have largely fallen out of favor among general users because most carriers have their own app/website where most of this information could be easily accessed. USSD codes are typically carrier-specific and will differ from one carrier to another. You will need to contact your carrier for the ones relevant to you.

MMI Codes

As for MMI codes, these are part of something known as the Man-Machine Interface schema and are generally specific to a smartphone brand or model. MMI codes let you access several interesting things on your smartphone – ranging from your IMEI number and SAR values to hidden menus that are generally used by smartphone engineers and repair services.

For example, several smartphones let users type in an MMI code and let them access a 'test’ menu. This menu lets users quickly perform various tests on their smartphone ranging from the camera and vibration motor tests to speaker and display tests.

Note that there are only a few MMI codes that typically work on all Android smartphones. We have listed the most popular ones in the generic list of codes below.

Generic secret codes for Android devices

These codes are mostly universal and should work on all Android devices, no matter the manufacturer. There might still be carrier restrictions on certain codes, though, so they're not all guaranteed to work.

Generic secret codes for Android phones (Info codes)

CODE FUNCTION *#06# Show phone's IMEI *#07# Display the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value of the device *#*#225#*#* Displays calendar storage info *#*#426#*#* Google Play Services info or Firebase Cloud Messaging diagnostics (Select devices only) *#*#759#*#* Access Rlz Debug UI (Select devices only) *#0*# Info menu (Select devices only) *#*#4636#*#* Info menu (Select devices only) *#*#34971539#*#* Camera info (Select devices only) *#*#1111#*#* FTA software version (Select devices only) *#*#1234#*#* PDA software version *#12580*369# Software and hardware info *#7465625# Device lock status *#*#232338#*#* MAC address *#*#2663#*#* Touchscreen version *#*#3264#*#* RAM version *#*#232337#*# Bluetooth address *#*#2222#*#* Hardware version *#*#44336#*#* Software version and update info *#*#273282*255*663282*#*#* Backup all media *#2263# RF (Radio Frequency) band selection

Testing codes

Code Function *#*#197328640#*#* Test mode *#*#232339#*#* or *#*#526#*#* Wi-Fi or WLAN test *#*#0842#*#* Brightness and vibration test *#*#2664#*#* Touchscreen test *#*#232331#*#* Bluetooth test *#*#7262626#*#* Field test *#*#1472365#*#* GPS quick test *#*#1575#*#* Full GPS test *#*#0283#*#* Packet loopback test *#*#0*#*#* LCD display test *#*#0289#*#* or *#*#0673#*#* Audio test *#*#0588#*#* Proximity sensor test *#*#0589#*#* Light sensor test #0782*# Clock test

Configuration codes

Code Function *#9090# Diagnostics settings *#301279# HSDPA/HSUPA settings *#872564# USB logging settings #0782*# USB 12C mode control

Developer codes

Code Function *#9900# System dump mode ##778 (+green/call button) EPST menu *#745# RIL dump mode *#746# Debug dump mode

SIM card and call managing

Code Function **05***# Unlock SIM card's PIN or PUK (Personal Unblock Key) *#*#8255#*#* Google Talk Monitoring service *5005*7672# Show SMS message center number *#67# Open call forwarding information and menu *31# Turn on or activatecaller ID #31# Turn off or deactivate caller ID *43# Turn on or activate call waiting #43# Turn off or deactivate call waiting *#22558463# Reset call time

Manufacturer-specific codes

Samsung codes

Code Function *#0*# Access diagnostics *#011# Network details and serving cell information *#0228# Battery status *#0283# Loopback Test menu *#0808# USB Settings *#1234# Software version/ Model details *#2663# Firmware details (Advanced) *#7353# Quick test menu *#9090# Advanced debugging tools *#9900# SysDump *#2683662# Service mode (Advanced) *#34971539# Camera firmware details

Xiaomi Codes

Code Function *#*#64663#*#* Access test menu

Realme codes

Code Function *#800# Feedback menu *#888# Engineer mode - displays PCB number *#6776# Software version

OnePlus codes

Code Function *#66# Encrypted IMEI *#888# Engineer mode - displays PCB number *#1234# Software version 1+= (In stock calculator app) Displays 'NEVER SETTLE' on the calculator app *#*#2947322243#*#* Wipes internal memory

Asus codes

Code Function *#07# Regulatory labels .12345+= (In calculator) Open engineering mode

Motorola

Code Function *#*#2486#*#* Opens engineering mode *#07# Shows regulatory information ##7764726 Hidden Motorola Droid menu

Sony codes

Code Function *#*#73788423#*#* Access service menu *#07# Certification details

Nokia codes

Code Function *#*#372733#*#* Open service menu (FQC Menu)

HTC

Code Function *#*#3424#*#* HTC test program ##786# (Caution!) Phone reset menu ##3282# EPST menu ##3424# Diagnostic mode ##33284# Field test ##8626337# Launch Vocoder *#*#4636#*#* HTC info menu

Other codes

Code Function *#*#7594#*#* Power off the phone *#*#8351#*#* Activate dialer log mode #*#8350#*#* Deactivate dialer log mode

Stay away from these codes!

Think before using!

Code Function *#*#7780#*#* or *#7780# (Caution! Risk of data loss and rendering phone useless) Factory data partition reset *2767*3855# (Caution! Risk of data loss and rendering phone useless) Format device

USSD codes for US carriers

These aren't the secret ones, but they're not so well known. USSD, or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, codes connect to the phone's network once dialed to perform certain functions, like finding out how much credit you have left on your prepaid phone or how much data you've used this month. They change often, and the codes vary from carrier to carrier. Here are a few you can try for some of the major US carriers, along with links to more carrier-specific codes:

AT&T

Code Function Code with Spanish reply *3282# Check your data and messaging (SMS) usage (*DATA# | *DATO#) *3286# *646# Check your remaining minutes' balance (*MIN# | *USO#) *876# *225# Check your balance, get the next bill due date, and the last payment received (*BAL# | *SAL#) *725#

Verizon

Code Function #3282 Check your data usage (#DATA) #225 Check your balance (#BAL) #646 Check your minutes (#MIN)

T-Mobile

Code Function #225# Check your account balance and the last contract payment (#BAL#) #999# Check prepaid account balance #646# Check minute usage (#MIN#) #674# Check message (SMS) usage (#MSG#) #932# Check data used, data plan, and expiration date (#WEB#)

There's a good chance you'll never need to use most of these codes, but if you do, then now you know where to find them.

Are there any secret codes that you find yourself using all the time? Or are there any we haven't listed here that are really interesting? Let us know in the comments!

