20 Free Downloads: Free games and apps for iOS & Android

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Home Workout Pro ( $ 1.49 ): Funny, I installed this app when it was free last time—and I'm still not more muscular. I'll be sure to start this app sometime!

): Funny, I installed this app when it was free last time—and I'm still not more muscular. I'll be sure to start this app sometime! Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers ($0.99) : For the most part, I don't need live wallpapers on my smartphone. If you're different and need some new fodder for your homescreen, this might be your app.

These games are free in the Google Play Store

Peppa Pig Sports Day ( $2. 99 ): Peppa Pig games are always fun, aren't they? Well, not for us adults, but kids celebrate Peppa frenetically, of course. As always, this is a collection of various mini-games.

): Peppa Pig games are always fun, aren't they? Well, not for us adults, but kids celebrate Peppa frenetically, of course. As always, this is a collection of various mini-games. Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): Nice dungeon crawler that likes to force you into in-app purchases, though. You can also pick up weapons, treasures, etc. in the game.

): Nice dungeon crawler that likes to force you into in-app purchases, though. You can also pick up weapons, treasures, etc. in the game. Klocki ( $1.99) No time limits, no ads, but chilled out music. That's the way to enjoy a puzzle game, isn't it?

No time limits, no ads, but chilled out music. That's the way to enjoy a puzzle game, isn't it? Mr Racer ( $ 4.99) : Challenge your friends or the AI in fast races. Goes straight ahead, but it's still fun.

: Challenge your friends or the AI in fast races. Goes straight ahead, but it's still fun. Neo Monsters ( $0.99) : Catch and train monsters and have them compete in battles - sounds like that one game, what was it called again?

: Catch and train monsters and have them compete in battles - sounds like that one game, what was it called again? Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ): Real-time strategy game in which you logically have to decimate your enemies' troops.

): Real-time strategy game in which you logically have to decimate your enemies' troops. Cyber Fighters: Offline Game ( $ 1.09 ): Action RPG where you are immersed in a world right after the end of World War III - in the year 2077! Can be played offline, as the title suggests.

): Action RPG where you are immersed in a world right after the end of World War III - in the year 2077! Can be played offline, as the title suggests. Superhero War Premium ( $ 0.99 ):Action RPG, where you fight your way through many levels to collect gold and diamonds.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

These games are free for iOS

Peppa Pig Sports Day ( $3,99 ): The mini-game collection all about Peppa Wutz is also currently free for iOS.

): The mini-game collection all about Peppa Wutz is also currently free for iOS. Johnny Bonasera 1 ( $1,99 ): A punk gang has played a dirty trick on Johnny. Now he's out for revenge and you can be part of it in this adventure game.

): A punk gang has played a dirty trick on Johnny. Now he's out for revenge and you can be part of it in this adventure game. Neo Monsters ( $0,99 ): Catch monsters and trai... ah, I've already written all that about the Android version above.

): Catch monsters and trai... ah, I've already written all that about the Android version above. Tank Battle - Mini War ( $6,99 ): Those who know NES Battle City know what we're dealing with here - a simple tank battle game.

): Those who know NES Battle City know what we're dealing with here - a simple tank battle game. Rogue Hearts ( $0,99 ): This dungeon crawler is also currently free for iOS.

Don't worry if there was nothing for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something for you!) - already on Friday there will be the next round of free apps and games. If you find an app that requires money again, please leave us a comment. Thank you!