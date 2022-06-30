Fitbit devices compared: 2022 fitness trackers and smartwatches

Fitbit was long considered the ultimate name in fitness trackers . In recent years, however, the company has expanded its range to include smartwatches and other exciting products. In our major Fitbit comparison, we clarify the question of which model you should buy in 2022. At the same time, we also point out the differences between fitness trackers from Fitbit and the in-house smartwatches.

The best Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers compared

The terms "fitness tracker" and Fitbit were synonymous for a long time. Such was the importance of the US company's products in this market segment. Models like the Fitbit One were still worn on the body at that time, but they still contributed to Fitbit being the market leader in the field of wearables in 2016. Six years later, Fitbit's range has expanded considerably.

In our major Fitbit comparison, we present you with a market overview of all models that Fitbit offers in 2022. If we have reviewed the corresponding model which we linked in our detailed article. We assess all the other models based on our expert opinion from many years of fitness tracking, smartband tracking and more. So here goes nothing!

Jump to:

Buying advice: Which Fitbit is the best for me?

Smartwatch or fitness tracker?

At the beginning of your Fitbit search, the inevitable question arises: do you prefer a smartwatch or a fitness tracker? While many manufacturers blur the lines, with Fitbit you can (still) familiarize yourself quite well by the design. The Sense and Versa smartwatches are square, while Fitbit's fitness trackers are all rather elongated. At the same time, the range of functions differs.

Fitness trackers are usually a bit more discreet on the wrist.... / © NextPit

For example, Fitbit's smartwatches allow you to use the integrated speakers and microphones to handle phone calls. Unfortunately, there are no models with an LTE module for independent reception. In terms of fitness trackers, the Charge 5 now bridges the gap with the smartwatch in terms of functionality. However, we will look at the exact differences later.

Fitbit and its premium subscription

A major drawback that concerns Fitbit: Some functions are only available with a premium subscription. These mainly include mindfulness features like the daily readiness score, sleep monitoring tools, and the stress function. With a premium subscription, you also get detailed data displayed in the app and can be further motivated through games and competitions.

Fitbit Premium features compared Function Fitbit App Fitbit Premium Daily Readiness Score ➖ ✔️ Premium competitions ➖ ✔️ Stress management index breakdown ➖ ✔️ Health and fitness statistics ✔️ ✔️ 90-day trends of health values ➖ ✔️ Basic analyses ✔️ ✔️ Health Report ➖ ✔️ Enhanced skin temperature tracking with Fitbit Sense. ➖ ✔️ Workouts ➖ ✔️ Mindfulness ➖ ✔️ Breakdown of the sleep index ➖ ✔️ Blood glucose monitoring ➖ ✔️

Regardless of your Fitbit model, Fitbit Premium costs either $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. For the annual subscription, the monthly cost can be broken down to approximately $6.60. In our reviews, we strongly criticized Fitbit's Premium option, since a high cost would be associated with the recommended retail price after several years of use. Whether you are willing to pay another $240 to activate all of its functions after three years, is of course up to you.

Is it still worth buying older models?

You can sometimes find offers for older Fitbit models online. You should make sure that the respective model is still supported by software updates. The easiest way to do this is to contact Fitbit support. If the update warranty is still there, there are no arguments against older Fitbits apart from the lesser amount of functions!

The best Fitbit smartwatches

Fitbit Sense: top model in all respects

The Sense is Fitbit's most powerful smartwatch. / © NextPit

The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's most powerful and also most expensive smartwatch. It is visually based on the Versa models and reminds us a bit of the popular Apple Watch. However, for a recommended retail price of $229.95, it offers you a battery life of more than six days, an integrated ECG, an EDA sensor for measuring stress management (only with a premium subscription), and many smart functions.

These include compatibility with the Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants, the ability to answer calls or reply to messages on the wrist, and interchangeable watchfaces that also look really good on a brilliant OLED display. How we know. Stefan reviewed the Fitbit Sense extensively for a few weeks. You can find all the pros and cons of the Fitbit Sense in the article.

Fitbit Versa 3: Budget smartwatch alternative

The Versa 3 is Fitbit's more affordable smartwatch model. / © NextPit

The third generation of the Fitbit Versa 3 was released in August 2020. According to the MSRP, the compact smartwatch costs $189.95 and, unlike its predecessor, comes with integrated GPS. It measures your workouts via a heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter, and accelerometer. However, you will have to make do without a built-in ECG and stress measurement via EDA.

On the other hand, the Fitbit Versa allows you to listen to music without a smartphone, can accept calls on the go, and answer messages. Once again, there is a high-quality display with always-on function, compatibility with Fitbit Pay, and numerous watch faces to try out. Where we ... I won't repeat myself, but of course you will find a detailed review of the Fitbit Versa 3 on NextPIt, too.

The best Fitbit trackers

Top model: Fitbit Charge 5

The Charge 5 offers a similar feature set to the Fitbit Sense. / © NextPit.

What the Sense is to Fitbit's smartwatches, the Charge series is to fitness trackers. The Charge 5 is similar to the most expensive Fitbit model and is abundant in features. Thus, there is an integrated ECG, the EDA scan function for stress measurement, integrated GPS, a long battery life of seven days, and Fitbit Pay compatibility.

The differences lie mainly in the design and the smart functions. Although you can receive and answer notifications, you can only accept calls via the fitness tracker and make them via your smartphone. If you are interested in the Fitbit Charge 5, I would recommend reading Stefan's review of the Charge 5 from last year. By the way, you will have to pay $129.95.

All-rounder: Fitbit Luxe

Unfortunately, we have not yet reviewed the Fitbit Luxe. / © NextPit

The Fitbit Luxe has by far the best name. Please scroll up and check the author's name! With a recommended retail price of $129.95, it is a bit more price-conscious than the Charge and is often recommended to female users in buyer's guides due to the smaller case and changeable wristbands. Functionally, however, the model is more comparable to the Fitbit Versa 2.

This means you receive heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and a battery life of up to five days. However, you will have to live without integrated GPS, which can be annoying when jogging, since you always have to carry your smartphone with you. You can read about all the features of the Fitbit Luxe here.

For the inspired: Fitbit Inspire 2

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a lightweight and compact fitness tracker. / © NextPit

With a recommended retail price of $99.95, the Inspire 2 is quite suitable if you have never used a fitness tracker before and want to get into the topic. Even though we cannot confirm the battery life in our own review, it should have enough in its reserves to last for ten days to deliver a seamless recording of your physical activities and heart rate.

Unfortunately, there is not much more to record with the Fitbit Inspire 2. The manufacturer does not include a pulse oximeter or even an ECG. Instead, you can measure your skin temperature and see the notifications from your smartphone. For more information, I have to refer you to the Fitbit homepage. If you are interested in a review, feel free to write us in the comments!

For kids: Fitbit Ace 3

The Fitbit Ace is more targeted at children with its Minion wristband. / © NextPit

The Fitbit Ace 3 is a $69.95 fitness tracker for children, marking your entry into the year 2022 with this fun-looking device. It is visually and size-wise suitable for children's wrists and shines with a solid battery life of eight days despite its mini case. However, you should not expect too much in terms of tracking ability.

As its highlights, Fitbit introduced a "Yellow Minions Special Edition Wristband" in one size on its homepage. However, a closer look reveals that the heart rate sensors are installed, but cannot be activated. So it's up to the accelerometer to log your kids' activities. Again, you can read more about the model on Fitbit's homepage.

Other accessories & scales

When it comes to accessories, I'm afraid I have some bad news for you: there is no Minion wristband for adults, not even in the "rogue black" color variant. Instead, you can look forward to a wide variety of straps. You can choose between fabric, leather, silicone, and unfortunately, only for the Luxe model - metal. The price of the bands ranges between $24.95 to 99.95.

If you have lost the included charging cable, you can also get a replacement in the Fitbit online store. The Aria Air, Fitbit's own smart body scale, is also an interesting addition. It has a $49.95 price tag and allows you to synchronize BMI data and progress directly into the Fitbit app. It syncs via Bluetooth and families don't have to buy multiple models thanks to the presence of multi-user support.

If you've made it this far, you're probably still looking for a suitable companion for your wrist. In this case, you can find the best smartwatches in the our comprehensive article, and NextPit also has an overview of the best fitness trackers from numerous brands.

How did you like this overview and which model do you wear on your wrist? Let us know in the comments!