Galaxy Z Flip 4: Leak of foldable showcases everything

It will not be long before the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is officially unveiled. We already know pretty much exactly what we will be dealing with. Another leak now shows us the upcoming foldable in all four available colors and from every angle.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in the four colors "Graphite", "Blue", "Pink Gold" and "Bora Purple".

Visually, the foldable is very similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, apart from the new hinge.

The foldable will be unveiled together with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on August 10.

When Samsung unveils its new foldable smartphones at the next Unpacked event on August 10, most of the specifications will have been known to the masses already. We expect the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to look pretty much like its predecessor without any major design changes. This is also confirmed by leaked, supposedly 'official' press pictures. They show the foldable from all angles and in all available colors.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four colors and with a new hinge

The notorious leaker @OnLeaks, together with GizNext, has published several press images that don't leave much room for imagination or speculation. You can see the clamshell phone in the four colors that Samsung allegedly christened "Graphite", "Blue", "Pink Gold" and "Bora Purple". The last leak of the Galaxy Z models already suggested these colors, even though only the bottom segments were revealed there.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks classy in every color variant. / © GizNext / @OnLeaks.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks classy in all variants, but it's not just the colors that catch the eye in the presumably officially rendered images. We also caught a glimpse of the redesigned hinge that was already mentioned in previous rumors. When opened, the hinge makes a much more compact impression.

The hinge of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has experienced a significant redesign. / © GizNext / @OnLeaks

The camera section stands out in color and seems to retain the design of the Z Flip 3. Technically, however, we expect a beefed-up camera. The same goes for the performance, which outshines the predecessor thanks to inclusion of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC underneath the hood. It is only a matter of time before you see the Galaxy Z Flip 4 make its way into the various K-Dramas before the year is over!

