Free Android & iOS apps of the week

Here at NextPit, we continue our twice weekly search on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for apps that are available for free. Normally, these apps tend to cost something, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only. Each week, we bring you a careful balance of productivity apps and games that you can check out in the respective lists below.

This list of free apps will be updated twice each week. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just be removed from the list just as quickly as it was put up.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Here is a recommendation: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

NT Calculator ( $2.49 ) : An app that does all the calculations for you in a snap.

: An app that does all the calculations for you in a snap. Phone Optimizer Pro ( $4.49 ) : Do you feel that your phone is starting to slow down? Perhaps this app can help spruce things up a bit.

: Do you feel that your phone is starting to slow down? Perhaps this app can help spruce things up a bit. All Languages Translator Pro ( $4.99 ) : Not quite the universal translator from Star Trek, but it is good enough for planet earth.

: Not quite the universal translator from Star Trek, but it is good enough for planet earth. Bass Booster Pro ( $2.49 ) : Do you feel that your smartphone's audio playback lacks some punch? This app should be able to help.

: Do you feel that your smartphone's audio playback lacks some punch? This app should be able to help. PDF Editor Pro ( $6.99 ) : Forget about a monthly subscription to Adobe, this app helps you edit PDFs on the move and is now free.

: Forget about a monthly subscription to Adobe, this app helps you edit PDFs on the move and is now free. Shout Screen ( $0.99 ) : Transform your smartphone into a display board of sorts...

: Transform your smartphone into a display board of sorts... Nextcloud Notes ( $3.49 ): A rudimentary notes taking app that works offline as well.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Famous Quotes Guessing Pro ( $1.49 ) : Are you a walking repository of information and trivia? This game tests your knowledge of quotes!

: Are you a walking repository of information and trivia? This game tests your knowledge of quotes! Christmas Puzzle Premium ( $0.99 ) : Yes, Christmas is over, but the spirit of the season continues with this puzzle game.

: Yes, Christmas is over, but the spirit of the season continues with this puzzle game. Bulbs ( $0.99 ) : An interesting take on the classic Simon game, you might want to test your reflexes and memory with it!

: An interesting take on the classic Simon game, you might want to test your reflexes and memory with it! Blindy ( $1.99 ) : Touted to be the 'hardest 2D platformer', this game certainly requires plenty of muscle memory for you to progress, let alone win.

: Touted to be the 'hardest 2D platformer', this game certainly requires plenty of muscle memory for you to progress, let alone win. Rusty Island Survival Pro ( $0.99 ) : You're stranded on an island and have no volleyball to talk to, what do you do to survive?

: You're stranded on an island and have no volleyball to talk to, what do you do to survive? Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ) : Here is another cooking game that pits your management skills to serve hungry diners.

: Here is another cooking game that pits your management skills to serve hungry diners. MTG Life Tracker & Counter ( $3.99 ): Not exactly a game per se, but an app that makes your Magic sessions way easier to keep track of, especially if your deck deals with lots of counters.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Chemistry Periodic Table 2023 ( $1.99 ) : Stay abreast with the latest chemistry periodic table today.

: Stay abreast with the latest chemistry periodic table today. Runner's Calculator & Converter ( $2.99 ) : Specially designed and developed for runners, you can run and have a more accurate idea of your split timing with this app.

: Specially designed and developed for runners, you can run and have a more accurate idea of your split timing with this app. FyTube ( $19.99 ) : Enjoy YouTube minus the ads. 'Nuff said.

: Enjoy YouTube minus the ads. 'Nuff said. Plantbuddy: Plant Care ( $4.99 ) : Don't have green fingers but have been tasked to be a temporary caretaker of your loved one's plants? This app will definitely come in handy.

: Don't have green fingers but have been tasked to be a temporary caretaker of your loved one's plants? This app will definitely come in handy. caff.ai ( $0.99 ) : Manage your caffeine intake so that you know just how much you need to maintain that buzz, especially on sleepy post-lunch afternoons.

: Manage your caffeine intake so that you know just how much you need to maintain that buzz, especially on sleepy post-lunch afternoons. Lock Notes Pro ( $4.99 ) : Secure your notes and thoughts so that no one else can pry into them.

: Secure your notes and thoughts so that no one else can pry into them. Dictation: Voice Typing ( $1.99 ): Speak, your phone listens. And types. How can you not love this app?

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.