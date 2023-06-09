Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Wind down your week with NextPit's chosen list of free apps and games from Google Play and Apple App Store. Normally, these are apps that come with a price tag, but you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android . Do take note that this list is published twice each week.

These are not free apps fro the get go, let's get this straight. Normally, these are paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want them. However, developers do get generous from time to time by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

Note that while the list of apps here is free at the time of publishing, these deals have a tendency to expire without any prior warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be both unpredictable and can end just like that.

NextPit ensures no low-rating apps in our free list, but unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, none of these were reviewed. You are encouraged to do your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden costs.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

150X Duplicate Remover Pro [4.3-stars / $0.49 ]: Sometimes, our phones might get filled up with unwanted duplicates of files. Let this app clean up your handset.

Android games

Superhero Fruit Premium [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Build a team of superheroes, train them up, and gain more experience and better gear over time as you battle more powerful foes.

Build a team of superheroes, train them up, and gain more experience and better gear over time as you battle more powerful foes. Everybody's RPG [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: An old school RPG that is full of pixelated graphics which will surely roll back the years as you lead your party through dangers for great reward.

An old school RPG that is full of pixelated graphics which will surely roll back the years as you lead your party through dangers for great reward. Hero Z [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: A top-down, third-person shooter that sees you use your skills and wit to stay alive while zombie hordes are all around.

A top-down, third-person shooter that sees you use your skills and wit to stay alive while zombie hordes are all around. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: A tower defense game with amazing graphics that will surely keep you glued to your device for hours on end.

A tower defense game with amazing graphics that will surely keep you glued to your device for hours on end. Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Mow your way through numerous enemies and let none stand in your way.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

MyTracks: GPS Recorder [4.5-stars / $4.99 ]: Don't want a fitness app to keep track of your location? This app does it just as well.

Don't want a fitness app to keep track of your location? This app does it just as well. Geography: Learn the World Map [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Contrary to popular belief, your country is not in the center of the universe, so use this app to learn that there are other places out there.

Contrary to popular belief, your country is not in the center of the universe, so use this app to learn that there are other places out there. Safety Photo+Video Pro [4.7-stars / $3.99 ]: Keep your precious photos and videos safe from prying eyes with this app that offers multiple security options.

Keep your precious photos and videos safe from prying eyes with this app that offers multiple security options. PropFun Pro [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Want to capture some cool-looking photos next time? Use this app and add props without having to purchase physical ones!

Want to capture some cool-looking photos next time? Use this app and add props without having to purchase physical ones! MyFLO Period Tracker [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Ladies, use this to keep track of your period in a convenient and discreet app.

iOS games

Small Farm Plus [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A farm simulation game that will surely get you hooked with its cute-as-a-button graphics.

A farm simulation game that will surely get you hooked with its cute-as-a-button graphics. The Lost Princess [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A broken spaceship, where you need to help the princess escape from evil aliens.

A broken spaceship, where you need to help the princess escape from evil aliens. Age of Zombies [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Battle your way through hordes of zombies with the clock ticking down as an added incentive!

Battle your way through hordes of zombies with the clock ticking down as an added incentive! Riptide GP2 [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: Enjoy console quality graphics on your iOS device as you ride the waves.

Enjoy console quality graphics on your iOS device as you ride the waves. Wild Horse Riding Simulator 3D [4.3-stars / $9.99 ]: Amazing graphics as you sit atop a wild steed, trying to tame it and ride around.

That's it for now when it comes to this week's free apps! It is our sincerest hope that you find something worth picking up whether it is for instant use or for delayed gratification. What do you think of the apps listed this time? Just in case you are looking for some online games to whet your gaming appetite without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections for this weekend before we embark on curating another list next week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!