Grab the Apple iPad 10 While It's Still at Best Price of $399

If you missed the iPad 9 deal a few days back, Amazon is giving you another opportunity to buy one, albeit a different and more capable iPad model. The latest Apple iPad 10 (2022) drops to its record low price of $399 (11 percent off) at the giant retailer. This saves you $50 which you can use in picking up a third-party keyboard or case.

Unlike in the previous sales, what's offered is the Wi-Fi iPad 10 (review) with 64 GB storage in pink or silver. The 5G-ready cellular model of the same configuration and colorways is also discounted at $550 or $50 cheaper than the original price.

Apple's iPad 10 (2022) is the first iPad to get a landscape camera

The iPad 10 is the company's latest entry in the standard iPad lineup. Apple has drastically revamped the slab's design by significantly reducing the bezels. This results in larger screen real estate at 10.9-inch while keeping the same light and thin profile. The tablet is also the first iPad that houses a landscape selfie camera, providing a better view when you're on a FaceTime or video call.

The Apple iPad 10 (2022) now features a USB-C port. / © NextPit

If you want to level your writing and drawing, the tablet supports the Apple Pencil 1st generation, which is currently on sale too. The active stylus gives you precise and natural pen input. In addition, the rear camera has been upgraded from the predecessor and it can now capture 4K video.

What makes the iPad 10 even great for casual and intensive use is the snappy A14 Bionic chipset. The chip can smoothly handle multitasking as well as running triple-A games. Furthermore, this gives the Apple slab a long battery life lasting for multiple days in combined usage.

With only the two colors left offered at a reduced cost, it may foretell that the promo may end soon. So if you already decided, you better act quickly to not miss the saving. Meanwhile, let us know what do you think of the iPad 10. Would you consider buying one in the future?