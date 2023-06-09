Record Benchmark: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 May Become the SoC to Beat

More details about Qualcomm's next-gen system-on-chip for smartphones and tablets are starting to surface as we head closer to the planned launch event in October. Now, an alleged benchmark of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has been shared, hinting of notable improvements over the preceding flagship chipset.

A Chinese leaker and reliable source, Digital Chat Station, has apparently posted the purported GeekBench 5 scores of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. According to the listing, the silicon tipped 1700 in single-core and about 6600 in the multicore category. This makes the new chip 12 and 20 percent higher compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that averages 1500 and 5000, respectively.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs. Apple A16 Bionic

If these scores materialize in the production unit of the chipset, this will put the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 below of Apple's A16 Bionic (1800/5300) in the single core section and way above in the multicore. The Apple A16 Bionic currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro (review) and iPhone 14 Pro Max and with the more efficient A17 Bionic debuting with the iPhone 15 in September.

In a separate leak cited by Twitter user @tech_reve, it was noted that these scores are based on the updated configuration of the chipset, which uses a 1+5+2 core cluster. However, the primary Cortex-X4 has seemingly been cranked down to 3.2 GHz from 3.4 GHz while the five performance cores are now using two different speeds, resulting in higher multicore value.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing blocks diagram. / © Qualcomm

Earlier, it was speculated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has reached a peak clock speed of 3.7 GHz and up to 50 percent increased in GPU performance. But since then, there has not any follow-up information about this, perhaps this custom CPU version could be reserved and become exclusive to Samsung similar in the case of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy.

Qualcomm confirmed that it will hold its next Snapdragon Summit in October where it could likely announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The first smartphones to run on the platform are expected to arrive in November. Xiaomi is reportedly launching the Xiaomi 14 series at the said latter date.

Would you bet that Qualcomm will beat Apple in the mobile chipset race? Tell us your opinions in the comments.