Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

How has your week been so far? Hopefully things have been good for you, and like we faithfully do twice each week, we scour the Internet to look for something that might interest you in this week's edition of free apps of the week.

These usually paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store are currently free for a limited time. Grab them on your Android or iPhone before they revert to paid status. While they're free as of publishing, offers can expire without warning due to developer-controlled pricing. The promotional period for apps on these platforms is unpredictable and can end suddenly.

We also want to note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that comes with low ratings, we did not install and test them out like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Android games

Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple [4.3-stars / $1.99 ]: A FPS that sees you explore dungeons, collecting treasure, and staying alive by mopping up your enemies with weapons!

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Ad Block Multi [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Sick and tired of people tracking you online? This app will block all ads, tracking scripts, and even malware!

iOS games

Adventurer Legends [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Go on an adventure, battle your way through enemies, collect treasure, and trade with others as you lead your party in a breathtaking quest.

There we are, hoping that the middle of the week will be more pleasant to go by with this week's list of free apps. We do hope that whatever you find here is worth installing, be it for now or for later. What do you think of our list this week? Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on today's selections before we prepare another list to kick off the week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!