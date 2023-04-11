Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

How was your Easter weekend? Did you manage to take some much-needed time out from your hectic schedule? Let us check out what is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are available for free. Now take note that these apps normally come with a price tag, but have been made available for free for a limited time only. This article will inform you of the exclusive deals for paid apps that will not cost you a single cent! Download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Do be informed that these apps are listed for free at the time of publishing, although we do not have a crystal ball to see when these offers will expire so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR & Barcode Scanner Pro [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: A separate app for those who do not want to settle for their stock QR and barcode scanner on their smartphones.

Speed View GPS Pro [4.9-stars / $1.49 ]: Track your speed, distance, time, location, and other metrics when you travel.

Track your speed, distance, time, location, and other metrics when you travel. Electron Config Engine [4.4-stars / $2.49 ]: This is a good companion to have if you are learning chemistry.

Android games

Demon Warrior Premium [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is an anti-hero game, where you are in the race to be the best demon possible.

Burning Fortress 2 [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you have what it takes to keep your fortress safe and sound from incoming enemies?

Rogue Hearts [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: An isometric dungeon crawler that sees you survive using your gear, abilities, and wits.

Surface Trimino [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Your goal is to gain as much of the board's surface as possible.

Monkey Go Happy [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Over 75 puzzles to solve, where you monkey around.

Missile Dude [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: The more you progress, the bigger and more destructive your weapons get.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

360 VPN Hotspot Shield [4.9-stars / $14.99 ]: This is an easy-to-use and free VPN service that provides unlimited and reliable private internet access. All it takes is a single click for it to work without the need to set up anything.

This is an easy-to-use and free VPN service that provides unlimited and reliable private internet access. All it takes is a single click for it to work without the need to set up anything. Ads Blocker - GPU Accelerator [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: Block all irritating ads so that your surfing experience is an optimal one.

Block all irritating ads so that your surfing experience is an optimal one. PXL [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: A great way to transform your photos into a pixelated format for variety.

A great way to transform your photos into a pixelated format for variety. GotBotsss Cooking Temps Guide [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Love cooking but can't quite figure out the right temperatures for different meat types? This app comes in handy.

Love cooking but can't quite figure out the right temperatures for different meat types? This app comes in handy. iPixelCam [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: A filter for your camera that gives photos that vintage look.

iOS games

Rain Drop Catcher [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Test your finger reflex skills by watering your plant to keep it alive.

Moto Race Pro [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: All the thrills and spills of a stunt motorbike game minus the risk of injury or death.

Tiny Runner [4.2-stars / $1.99 ]: A horizontal endless running game in beautiful 2D sprites.

My Tiny Room [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you love decorating your own room? Find pairs of matching cards while collecting coins and diamonds to get stuff to fill up your room.

Sliding Puzzle [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A classic sliding puzzle game that doesn't allow you to cheat by removing the pieces physically.

Achi [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: A logic board game that is inspired by Tic Tac Toe.

That's all we have come up with to the start of the week! We hope that you will have a wonderful week ahead with these suggested apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!