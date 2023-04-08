Top 5 apps of the week: Easter edition features mobile games and a travel app

Welcome to the Easter edition of our Top 5 Apps of the Week, where we do everything in our power to bring you an exciting Easter holiday with four exciting gaming tips. First, there is a Minecraft alternative as well as an 8-bit style click-and-play adventure. Not only that, but there is also GetYourGuide which is probably one of the most innovative ways to travel. Without much further ado, let's dive into this week's top apps for Android and iOS.

NextPit TV

By the way: Unlike the productivity tools and games in our "Free Apps of the Week" article which is published twice a week, we have downloaded all these apps ourselves and tested them out individually. This is the only way we can ensure that they are free from inappropriate in-app purchases or privacy risks. If you want to know which apps made it into our selection last week, you can find the previous edition of the Top 5 Apps of the Week here. Now, let's get started and get into Easter Sunday with five app recommendations this week from five different members of NextPit's editorial team! Raji: An Ancient Epic (Android & iOS) To kick things off, let's dive into Indian mythology with Casi by featuring a game that's available exclusively to Netflix subscribers on Android and iOS. "Raji: An Ancient Epic" is an action-adventure game developed by Nodding Heads Games in India that was initially released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2020, but subsequently also on other platforms. Also read: How to play Netflix games for iOS and Android. In the best action-adventure style, you scramble through caves and fight demons. After all, demons chose you for this fight. A tutorial will introduce you to the game's mechanics where you can quickly find your way around. If you prefer, you can opt for the story mode instead of the campaign mode. The former has easier fights so that you can concentrate more on the story. You play the role of Raji, the protagonist. She not only has to save her little brother and stop the demon lord Mahabalasura, but also prevent an entire demon invasion. I suppose since the Doomguy aka Doom Slayer is unavailable to beat back the hordes of hell, which is where Raji comes into play. The musical background draws you into this Hindu world right from the start, and it's up to you to save it. The game is playable in English (or Hindi), but subtitles are also available in German, among other languages. There are different difficulty levels and you can play at up to 60 fps. A Netflix account is required, but otherwise, it is free. Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Netflix account required

Raji: An Ancient EpicDownload from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Terraria (Android & iOS) We would like to continue with an app recommendation from Dustin. Terraria is the perfect Minecraft clone, albeit arriving in really beautiful 64-bit graphics. Your mission is to fight your way through various dungeons and caves, finding materials that you can use to explore the world at a faster rate or stand up to more powerful enemies than the standard slime cannon fodder. The UI (User Interface) expands in build mode and you can craft the product you want by simply clicking "craft" - if you have the necessary materials. / © NextPit If you have already played the game on the PC, you will get your money's worth here as well. The user interface is kept rather simple and you can select the desired tool by tapping on it and interacting with the cursor on the right side. The interface is not too cluttered for the smartphone port, but if you want to build something, you should choose areas that are not overrun with enemies. Price: $4.99 (Android), $4.99 (iOS) / Advertising: None / In-App Purchases: None / Account : Not required Minecraft-style, you make your way through various caves and dungeons. / © NextPit Download Terraria from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Jurassic World Alive (Android & iOS) We all know of the Jurassic Park movies and Thomas is obviously quite a big fan. If you're like him and want to immerse yourself in the epic world of dinosaurs, the Jurassic World Alive app gives you the chance to satisfy your hunger for such adventures. In Jurassic World Alive, you can collect different dinosaurs, evolve them, and have them compete against each other in battles. To be well-equipped for the adventure, you'll get daily rewards for logging in.