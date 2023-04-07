Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

It is Friday, so let's check out what is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are available for free. Now take note that these apps normally come with a price tag, but have been made available for free for a limited time only. This article will inform you of the exclusive deals for paid apps that will not cost you a single cent! Download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Do take note that these apps are listed for free at the time of publishing, although we do not have a crystal ball to see when these offers will expire so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Bass Booster & Equalizer Pro [5.0-stars / $2.99 ]: Want to enjoy your music better on your smartphone? Perhaps this app might make your favorite tracks sound like never did before.

Want to enjoy your music better on your smartphone? Perhaps this app might make your favorite tracks sound like never did before. Unit Converter Pro [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you deal with different units every day at work or at home? This does all the calculations for you...

Do you deal with different units every day at work or at home? This does all the calculations for you... 3D Earth Pro [4.8-stars / $9.49 ]: Check out this weather app that looks absolutely gorgeous.

Android games

Demon Warrior Premium [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is an anti-hero game, where you are in the race to be the best demon possible.

Here is an anti-hero game, where you are in the race to be the best demon possible. Mental Hospital III [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A horror adventure game. Are you really crazy, or is it simply a dark, foul place that you want to escape?

A horror adventure game. Are you really crazy, or is it simply a dark, foul place that you want to escape? Paranormal Territory [4.4-stars / $1.99 ]: A game that tests your courage. Do you have the intestinal fortitude to last till the end?

A game that tests your courage. Do you have the intestinal fortitude to last till the end? The Lost Lands Dinosaur Hunter [3.8-stars / $0.49 ]: A FPS that sees you hunt down dinosaurs. No dinosaurs were harmed in the process of developing this game.

A FPS that sees you hunt down dinosaurs. No dinosaurs were harmed in the process of developing this game. Theme Park Simulator [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Ever thought of running your own theme park? This app lets you do so to test your mettle.

Ever thought of running your own theme park? This app lets you do so to test your mettle. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight [4.7-stars / $3.99 ]: An action RPG that sees you level up your character in many ways.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Sounds of Eden [4.3-stars / $1.99 ]: A meditative, audio experience to help you relax.

A meditative, audio experience to help you relax. Plant Light Meter [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Measure your plant's ideal light levels using this app so that your plants will have the optimal growth conditions.

Measure your plant's ideal light levels using this app so that your plants will have the optimal growth conditions. LEDdot [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Transform your iPhone into a portable display board.

Transform your iPhone into a portable display board. Speech to Text [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is an app that lets you transcribe speech into text, perhaps freeing you up for other tasks.

Here is an app that lets you transcribe speech into text, perhaps freeing you up for other tasks. iPixelCam [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: A filter for your camera that gives photos that vintage look.

iOS games

AirAttack2 [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A wonderful top-down shoot 'em up that not only looks great, but plays great as well.

A wonderful top-down shoot 'em up that not only looks great, but plays great as well. Shadow of Death: Premium Games [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Conquer the darkness with one of four different heroes as you level up.

Conquer the darkness with one of four different heroes as you level up. Monster Stunts [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: All the thrills and spills of a monster truck performing stunts without any of the dangers.

All the thrills and spills of a monster truck performing stunts without any of the dangers. Dream A Little Dream [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: You're a cat who has drifted asleep, how are you going to best spend your time while dreaming?

You're a cat who has drifted asleep, how are you going to best spend your time while dreaming? A Detective's Demise [4.4-stars / $3.99 ]: A tech-noir inspired 3D audio adventure where you will have to listen to your way to solve different mysteries.

A tech-noir inspired 3D audio adventure where you will have to listen to your way to solve different mysteries. Pitch Black: Audio Pong [3.7-stars / $1.99 ]: An audio-only game where your listening skill is what will take you to the top.

That's all we have for you for now! We hope that you enjoy a wonderful weekend with these apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection as this week winds down. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!