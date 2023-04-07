Motorola Moto G Power 5G launched: Better Specs with Higher Price

Jade Bryan
The Moto G series is Motorola's low-cost Android offering. But with the newly launched Moto G Power 5G (2023) featuring upgraded specs, the company is apparently blurring the lines between its entry-level and midrange smartphones.

Motorola is enlisting significant improvements on the Android 13-powered Moto G Power 5G. Most of these changes are found internally with the more efficient MediaTek Dimensity 930 system-on-chip taking the helm. The octa-core processor is then mated to 6 GB of RAM and expandable 256 GB on-board memory. Both values are exactly double compared to its predecessor.

Moto G Power 5G has a faster charging speed and sharper display

While the 5000 mAh battery is unchanged, Motorola is giving the device with a faster charging rate of 15W. Estimated battery life is not mentioned, although it is safe to say longer screen-on-time is expected, particularly helped by the more efficient 6 nm Dimensity chipset.

Overall, the smartphone is lighter and more compact and even the bezels at the front are thinner too. The 6.5-inch IPS display is the same as the 2022 model, but the Moto G Power 5G is now arriving with full-HD resolution along with a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate. Sitting on the top center of the panel is a new 16MP selfie camera.

Motorola G Power 5G (2023)
Motorola's new Moto G Power 5G (2023) is available in black or white color options. / © Motorola, Edit by NextPit

Noticeably, the back has a rectangular and raised camera housing, which partially resembles the recently leaked pen-touting Moto G Stylus 2023 and the Motorola Edge 30 Neo that Carsten reviewed. In addition, the 50 MP main camera is retained alongside the two 2 MP sensors.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G price and release date

Motorola's Moto G Power 5G (2023) is priced at $300. The Lenovo-acquired firm says the Moto G Power 5G will be released on April 13. It will be sold in major online retailers in the US while it is planned to be available in Canada at a later date. The handset gets a single configuration of 6/256 GB and will come in black or white colorways.

If you prefer having a stylus-capable budget device, Motorola is also rumored to launch the Moto G Stylus (2023) and Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) soon. Unfortunately, there are no words how much these phones will cost yet, but both may share some specs to the Moto G Power.

With these hardware improvements and changes, do you think the Motorola G Power 5G is a better buy than the Samsung Galaxy A34 (review) with a similar price?

Source: Motorola USA

